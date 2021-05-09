DAVENPORT & Co LLC Has $326,000 Stake in Invesco Ultra Short Duration ETF (NYSEARCA:GSY)

DAVENPORT & Co LLC grew its stake in shares of Invesco Ultra Short Duration ETF (NYSEARCA:GSY) by 42.7% during the first quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 6,452 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,930 shares during the quarter. DAVENPORT & Co LLC’s holdings in Invesco Ultra Short Duration ETF were worth $326,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of GSY. First Hawaiian Bank raised its holdings in Invesco Ultra Short Duration ETF by 5.4% in the fourth quarter. First Hawaiian Bank now owns 7,375 shares of the company’s stock worth $373,000 after purchasing an additional 375 shares during the period. Vigilare Wealth Management acquired a new stake in Invesco Ultra Short Duration ETF during the 4th quarter worth $1,328,000. Engrave Wealth Partners LLC lifted its holdings in Invesco Ultra Short Duration ETF by 49.0% during the fourth quarter. Engrave Wealth Partners LLC now owns 108,159 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,470,000 after acquiring an additional 35,548 shares in the last quarter. 4J Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in Invesco Ultra Short Duration ETF during the fourth quarter worth about $637,000. Finally, Journey Advisory Group LLC acquired a new position in Invesco Ultra Short Duration ETF in the fourth quarter valued at about $208,000.

Separately, BMO Capital Markets lifted their price objective on Invesco Ultra Short Duration ETF from $143.00 to $166.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, May 3rd.

Shares of GSY stock opened at $50.49 on Friday. Invesco Ultra Short Duration ETF has a 12-month low of $50.06 and a 12-month high of $50.60. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $50.49 and a 200-day moving average of $50.54.

