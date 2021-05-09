Ollie’s Bargain Outlet Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:OLLI) Shares Sold by DAVENPORT & Co LLC

DAVENPORT & Co LLC reduced its stake in shares of Ollie’s Bargain Outlet Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:OLLI) by 3.6% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 3,587 shares of the company’s stock after selling 133 shares during the period. DAVENPORT & Co LLC’s holdings in Ollie’s Bargain Outlet were worth $312,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of OLLI. Capstone Triton Financial Group LLC acquired a new stake in Ollie’s Bargain Outlet during the 4th quarter valued at $31,000. International Assets Investment Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Ollie’s Bargain Outlet during the fourth quarter valued at $40,000. Perigon Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in Ollie’s Bargain Outlet during the 4th quarter worth about $63,000. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund raised its stake in Ollie’s Bargain Outlet by 57.6% in the 4th quarter. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund now owns 1,196 shares of the company’s stock valued at $98,000 after purchasing an additional 437 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Farmers & Merchants Trust Co of Chambersburg PA lifted its holdings in Ollie’s Bargain Outlet by 30.0% in the 1st quarter. Farmers & Merchants Trust Co of Chambersburg PA now owns 1,300 shares of the company’s stock valued at $113,000 after purchasing an additional 300 shares in the last quarter.

In other news, SVP Ray Daugherty sold 1,600 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, April 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $87.64, for a total transaction of $140,224.00. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 2,161 shares in the company, valued at $189,390.04. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, VP Kenneth Robert Bertram sold 750 shares of Ollie’s Bargain Outlet stock in a transaction dated Monday, April 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $90.00, for a total value of $67,500.00. Following the sale, the vice president now directly owns 29,954 shares in the company, valued at $2,695,860. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 12,291 shares of company stock valued at $1,054,265. 16.36% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

NASDAQ:OLLI opened at $84.97 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $5.57 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.56, a PEG ratio of 1.59 and a beta of 1.13. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $90.36 and its 200 day simple moving average is $89.32. Ollie’s Bargain Outlet Holdings, Inc. has a twelve month low of $67.30 and a twelve month high of $123.52.

Ollie’s Bargain Outlet (NASDAQ:OLLI) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, March 17th. The company reported $0.97 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.85 by $0.12. Ollie’s Bargain Outlet had a return on equity of 16.64% and a net margin of 13.31%. The company had revenue of $515.80 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $487.74 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.74 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 22.1% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts forecast that Ollie’s Bargain Outlet Holdings, Inc. will post 3.04 EPS for the current year.

A number of equities analysts have recently weighed in on OLLI shares. Morgan Stanley lowered shares of Ollie’s Bargain Outlet from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating and cut their price objective for the company from $86.00 to $80.00 in a research report on Wednesday, January 20th. KeyCorp reduced their price target on Ollie’s Bargain Outlet from $120.00 to $105.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, May 4th. Bank of America downgraded Ollie’s Bargain Outlet from a “buy” rating to an “underperform” rating and lowered their price objective for the company from $105.00 to $82.00 in a research report on Thursday, January 14th. Craig Hallum increased their target price on Ollie’s Bargain Outlet from $100.00 to $117.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 25th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada lowered their price target on Ollie’s Bargain Outlet from $109.00 to $104.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, March 25th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $93.19.

Ollie's Bargain Outlet Profile

Ollie's Bargain Outlet Holdings, Inc operates as a retailer of brand name merchandise. The company offers housewares, bed and bath, food, floor coverings, health and beauty aids, books and stationery, toys, and electronics; and other products, including hardware, candy, clothing, sporting goods, pet and lawn, and garden products.

