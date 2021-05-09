Principal Spectrum Preferred Securities Active ETF (BATS:PREF) Shares Sold by DAVENPORT & Co LLC

DAVENPORT & Co LLC cut its position in Principal Spectrum Preferred Securities Active ETF (BATS:PREF) by 31.5% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 14,610 shares of the company’s stock after selling 6,719 shares during the quarter. DAVENPORT & Co LLC’s holdings in Principal Spectrum Preferred Securities Active ETF were worth $298,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in PREF. Arkadios Wealth Advisors purchased a new position in Principal Spectrum Preferred Securities Active ETF in the 1st quarter valued at about $31,000. Mid Atlantic Financial Management Inc. ADV purchased a new position in shares of Principal Spectrum Preferred Securities Active ETF during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $206,000. Kestra Advisory Services LLC acquired a new stake in Principal Spectrum Preferred Securities Active ETF in the fourth quarter valued at $227,000. First Heartland Consultants Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Principal Spectrum Preferred Securities Active ETF in the 4th quarter worth about $360,000. Finally, TBH Global Asset Management LLC raised its stake in Principal Spectrum Preferred Securities Active ETF by 5.9% during the fourth quarter. TBH Global Asset Management LLC now owns 19,698 shares of the company’s stock valued at $407,000 after buying an additional 1,095 shares in the last quarter.

Principal Spectrum Preferred Securities Active ETF

BATS:PREF opened at $20.56 on Friday. Principal Spectrum Preferred Securities Active ETF has a 52 week low of $98.13 and a 52 week high of $101.54. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $20.46 and a 200-day moving average of $20.50.

