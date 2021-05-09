Mizuho Increases Synaptics (NASDAQ:SYNA) Price Target to $145.00

Synaptics (NASDAQ:SYNA) had its price target boosted by investment analysts at Mizuho from $120.00 to $145.00 in a report released on Friday, The Fly reports. The firm presently has a “buy” rating on the software maker’s stock. Mizuho’s target price would indicate a potential upside of 10.83% from the company’s current price.

Several other brokerages have also issued reports on SYNA. Colliers Securities reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Synaptics in a research report on Thursday, January 28th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Synaptics from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $161.00 target price for the company in a research report on Friday, April 30th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised Synaptics from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and increased their target price for the company from $129.00 to $175.00 in a research note on Tuesday, March 16th. Susquehanna lifted their price target on Synaptics from $122.00 to $135.00 and gave the stock a “positive” rating in a research note on Friday, February 5th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, Susquehanna Bancshares increased their price objective on Synaptics from $122.00 to $135.00 and gave the company a “positive” rating in a research report on Friday, February 5th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have given a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $155.92.

Shares of NASDAQ:SYNA opened at $130.83 on Friday. Synaptics has a 12 month low of $55.59 and a 12 month high of $146.93. The company has a current ratio of 2.41, a quick ratio of 1.96 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.71. The stock has a market cap of $4.57 billion, a P/E ratio of 41.01, a P/E/G ratio of 1.89 and a beta of 1.17. The company has a 50 day moving average of $136.25 and a 200 day moving average of $109.18.

Synaptics (NASDAQ:SYNA) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 6th. The software maker reported $2.03 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.45 by $0.58. Synaptics had a return on equity of 21.89% and a net margin of 8.47%. The company had revenue of $325.80 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $325.06 million. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $1.49 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down .7% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts forecast that Synaptics will post 5.46 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other Synaptics news, Director Jeffrey D. Buchanan sold 2,400 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, February 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $119.92, for a total value of $287,808.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 12,548 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,504,756.16. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, insider Saleel Awsare sold 1,794 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $122.01, for a total transaction of $218,885.94. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 41,808 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,100,994.08. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 22,313 shares of company stock worth $2,740,768. 0.85% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Cutler Group LP grew its position in shares of Synaptics by 210.0% in the 4th quarter. Cutler Group LP now owns 310 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $29,000 after buying an additional 210 shares during the last quarter. Grace Capital bought a new stake in Synaptics in the fourth quarter valued at $29,000. Jones Financial Companies Lllp bought a new stake in Synaptics in the first quarter valued at $45,000. Rockbridge Investment Management LCC purchased a new position in Synaptics during the 4th quarter valued at $48,000. Finally, Nisa Investment Advisors LLC raised its holdings in Synaptics by 12.5% in the 4th quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 900 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $87,000 after purchasing an additional 100 shares in the last quarter. 99.85% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Synaptics Incorporated develops, markets, and sells intuitive human interface solutions for electronic devices and products worldwide. The company offers ClearPad, which enables users to interact directly with the display on mobile smartphones, tablets, and automobiles; ClearView products that provide advanced image processing and low power technology for displays on electronic devices, including smartphones and tablets; TouchView products, which integrate touch and display technologies to deliver performance and simplified design; and Natural ID, a fingerprint ID product that is used in automobiles, notebook personal computers (PCs), PC peripherals, and other applications.

