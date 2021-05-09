Umpqua (NASDAQ:UMPQ) versus Bancorp 34 (OTCMKTS:BCTF) Head-To-Head Survey

Umpqua (NASDAQ:UMPQ) and Bancorp 34 (OTCMKTS:BCTF) are both finance companies, but which is the superior stock? We will contrast the two companies based on the strength of their analyst recommendations, institutional ownership, dividends, risk, earnings, profitability and valuation.

Insider & Institutional Ownership

85.3% of Umpqua shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 0.9% of Bancorp 34 shares are owned by institutional investors. 0.5% of Umpqua shares are owned by insiders. Comparatively, 7.4% of Bancorp 34 shares are owned by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, endowments and large money managers believe a company will outperform the market over the long term.

Umpqua has a beta of 1.21, suggesting that its share price is 21% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Bancorp 34 has a beta of 0.73, suggesting that its share price is 27% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Profitability

This table compares Umpqua and Bancorp 34’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Umpqua 16.53% 7.80% 0.81% Bancorp 34 8.80% 4.06% 0.45%

Dividends

Umpqua pays an annual dividend of $0.84 per share and has a dividend yield of 4.4%. Bancorp 34 pays an annual dividend of $0.20 per share and has a dividend yield of 1.6%. Umpqua pays out 52.5% of its earnings in the form of a dividend. Umpqua has raised its dividend for 1 consecutive years. Umpqua is clearly the better dividend stock, given its higher yield and longer track record of dividend growth.

Earnings and Valuation

This table compares Umpqua and Bancorp 34’s gross revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Umpqua $1.47 billion 2.88 $354.10 million $1.60 12.03 Bancorp 34 $19.97 million 1.96 $710,000.00 N/A N/A

Umpqua has higher revenue and earnings than Bancorp 34.

Analyst Ratings

This is a summary of recent ratings and price targets for Umpqua and Bancorp 34, as provided by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Umpqua 1 2 3 0 2.33 Bancorp 34 0 0 0 0 N/A

Umpqua currently has a consensus target price of $13.75, suggesting a potential downside of 28.57%. Given Umpqua’s higher possible upside, research analysts clearly believe Umpqua is more favorable than Bancorp 34.

Summary

Umpqua beats Bancorp 34 on 12 of the 14 factors compared between the two stocks.

Umpqua Company Profile

Umpqua Holdings Corporation operates as the holding company of Umpqua Bank that provides commercial and retail banking, and retail brokerage services. It operates through four segments: Wholesale Bank, Wealth Management, Retail Bank, and Home Lending. The company offers deposit products, including non-interest bearing checking, interest bearing checking and savings, and money market accounts, as well as certificates of deposit. It also provides loans for corporate and commercial customers, such as accounts receivable and inventory financing, multi-family and equipment loans, commercial equipment leases, international trade, real estate construction loans, permanent financing products, and small business administration program financing, as well as capital markets and treasury management services. In addition, the company offers loan products for small businesses; commercial and industrial loans; residential real estate loans for the construction, purchase, and refinancing of residential owner-occupied and rental properties; and consumer loans comprising secured and unsecured personal loans, home equity and personal lines of credit, and motor vehicle loans. Further, it provides financial planning, treasury, and cash management services; retail brokerage and investment advisory services; digital, mobile, telephone, text, and online banking services; and e-commerce services. The company serves middle market corporate, commercial, and business banking customers; individual investors; and high net worth individuals and families. As of December 31, 2020, it conducted commercial and retail banking activities at 265 locations, including 229 store locations in Oregon, Washington, California, Idaho, and Nevada. The company was founded in 1953 and is headquartered in Portland, Oregon.

Bancorp 34 Company Profile

Bancorp 34, Inc. operates as the holding company for Bank 34 that offers various banking products and services to individuals and businesses in the United States. It accepts various deposit products, such as savings accounts, checking accounts, money market accounts, demand deposits, NOW accounts, and individual retirement accounts, as well as certificates of deposit. The company also provides small business financing services; small business administration loans; owner-occupied real estate financing and long term financing services; working capital, equipment, and manufacturing loans; commercial real estate, multi-family, office, industrial, and construction loans, as well as financing for mobile home parks; personal and mortgage loans; and investor pools of single family rentals. In addition, it offers credit and debit cards; online cash management services; and merchant card processing and e-banking services. As of February 25, 2021, the company operated through a network of four full-service community bank branches, including one each in Otero and Dona Ana Counties, New Mexico; and two in Maricopa County, Arizona. Bancorp 34, Inc. was founded in 1934 and is based in Alamogordo, New Mexico.

