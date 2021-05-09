Bio-Techne (NASDAQ:TECH) PT Raised to $430.00

Bio-Techne (NASDAQ:TECH) had its target price boosted by research analysts at Robert W. Baird from $410.00 to $430.00 in a report issued on Friday, The Fly reports. The brokerage presently has an “outperform” rating on the biotechnology company’s stock. Robert W. Baird’s target price would suggest a potential upside of 1.64% from the company’s current price.

TECH has been the topic of a number of other reports. Stifel Nicolaus upgraded Bio-Techne from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $435.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Monday, March 1st. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Bio-Techne from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 4th. Stephens raised Bio-Techne from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and increased their price target for the stock from $380.00 to $425.00 in a research note on Monday, March 15th. Citigroup lifted their price objective on shares of Bio-Techne from $310.00 to $400.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 3rd. Finally, Craig Hallum increased their target price on shares of Bio-Techne from $352.00 to $440.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 3rd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $386.20.

NASDAQ TECH opened at $423.05 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $16.41 billion, a P/E ratio of 67.69, a PEG ratio of 7.23 and a beta of 1.13. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $405.20 and its 200-day simple moving average is $348.88. The company has a current ratio of 5.14, a quick ratio of 4.13 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.22. Bio-Techne has a 52 week low of $228.66 and a 52 week high of $444.83.

Bio-Techne (NASDAQ:TECH) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 6th. The biotechnology company reported $1.79 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.24 by $0.55. Bio-Techne had a net margin of 32.69% and a return on equity of 12.20%. The company had revenue of $243.55 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $228.57 million. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $1.39 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 25.1% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts expect that Bio-Techne will post 5.08 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Private Capital Group LLC lifted its stake in shares of Bio-Techne by 271.4% in the 1st quarter. Private Capital Group LLC now owns 78 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $30,000 after purchasing an additional 57 shares during the last quarter. Fieldpoint Private Securities LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Bio-Techne in the fourth quarter worth about $32,000. Allred Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Bio-Techne during the 1st quarter worth about $40,000. Archer Investment Corp acquired a new position in shares of Bio-Techne during the 4th quarter valued at about $38,000. Finally, NEXT Financial Group Inc raised its stake in shares of Bio-Techne by 39.3% in the 4th quarter. NEXT Financial Group Inc now owns 124 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $39,000 after acquiring an additional 35 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 93.75% of the company’s stock.

Bio-Techne

Bio-Techne Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, develops, manufactures, and sells life science reagents, instruments, and services for the research and clinical diagnostic markets worldwide. The company operates in two segments, Protein Sciences, and Diagnostics and Genomics. The Protein Sciences segment offers proteins and reagent solutions, including cytokines and growth factors, antibodies, immunoassays, biologically active small molecule compounds, tissue culture reagents, and T-Cell activation technologies.

