DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale Reduces Stock Holdings in Invitation Homes Inc. (NYSE:INVH)

DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale lowered its holdings in shares of Invitation Homes Inc. (NYSE:INVH) by 29.5% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 164,692 shares of the company’s stock after selling 68,846 shares during the quarter. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale’s holdings in Invitation Homes were worth $5,303,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other large investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Norges Bank purchased a new stake in shares of Invitation Homes in the 4th quarter worth $154,083,000. Resolution Capital Ltd increased its position in Invitation Homes by 24.3% in the fourth quarter. Resolution Capital Ltd now owns 14,048,977 shares of the company’s stock worth $417,255,000 after buying an additional 2,747,509 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. raised its stake in shares of Invitation Homes by 5.2% in the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 46,310,336 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,375,417,000 after buying an additional 2,302,737 shares during the period. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. lifted its position in shares of Invitation Homes by 19.6% during the 4th quarter. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. now owns 9,336,431 shares of the company’s stock valued at $277,292,000 after buying an additional 1,533,022 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Morgan Stanley lifted its position in shares of Invitation Homes by 53.4% during the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 4,376,372 shares of the company’s stock valued at $129,979,000 after buying an additional 1,523,531 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of Invitation Homes stock opened at $35.03 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $19.88 billion, a PE ratio of 106.15, a PEG ratio of 2.92 and a beta of 0.80. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $32.95 and a 200 day moving average of $30.18. The company has a current ratio of 2.14, a quick ratio of 2.14 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.02. Invitation Homes Inc. has a 12 month low of $22.75 and a 12 month high of $35.18.

Invitation Homes (NYSE:INVH) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 28th. The company reported $0.10 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.33 by ($0.23). Invitation Homes had a return on equity of 2.15% and a net margin of 9.83%. The firm had revenue of $475.20 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $473.21 million. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.34 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 5.6% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Invitation Homes Inc. will post 1.25 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, May 28th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, May 11th will be given a dividend of $0.17 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, May 10th. This represents a $0.68 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.94%. Invitation Homes’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 54.40%.

In other news, COO Charles D. Young sold 55,439 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $29.24, for a total value of $1,621,036.36. Following the sale, the chief operating officer now directly owns 114,116 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,336,751.84. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Company insiders own 0.23% of the company’s stock.

Several equities analysts have weighed in on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada assumed coverage on shares of Invitation Homes in a report on Tuesday, March 30th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $35.00 price target on the stock. TheStreet upgraded shares of Invitation Homes from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 16th. Credit Suisse Group initiated coverage on Invitation Homes in a research note on Tuesday, February 16th. They issued an “outperform” rating for the company. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Invitation Homes from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Monday, April 26th. Finally, B. Riley increased their target price on Invitation Homes from $39.00 to $41.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, May 3rd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Invitation Homes currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $35.00.

Invitation Homes is the nation's premier single-family home leasing company, meeting changing lifestyle demands by providing access to high-quality, updated homes with valued features such as close proximity to jobs and access to good schools. The company's mission, "Together with you, we make a house a home," reflects its commitment to providing homes where individuals and families can thrive and high-touch service that continuously enhances residents' living experiences.

