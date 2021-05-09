DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale Acquires 717 Shares of Vail Resorts, Inc. (NYSE:MTN)

DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale raised its holdings in shares of Vail Resorts, Inc. (NYSE:MTN) by 4.2% in the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 17,687 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 717 shares during the period. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale’s holdings in Vail Resorts were worth $5,155,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. BlackRock Inc. grew its position in shares of Vail Resorts by 8.5% in the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 2,557,246 shares of the company’s stock worth $713,369,000 after buying an additional 200,891 shares during the last quarter. Lord Abbett & CO. LLC boosted its holdings in Vail Resorts by 187.5% in the fourth quarter. Lord Abbett & CO. LLC now owns 396,870 shares of the company’s stock valued at $110,711,000 after acquiring an additional 258,832 shares in the last quarter. Norges Bank purchased a new position in Vail Resorts during the 4th quarter valued at $109,224,000. Northern Trust Corp raised its holdings in Vail Resorts by 1.7% in the 4th quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 255,301 shares of the company’s stock worth $71,219,000 after purchasing an additional 4,207 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. lifted its position in shares of Vail Resorts by 1.6% in the 4th quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 226,051 shares of the company’s stock worth $63,060,000 after purchasing an additional 3,513 shares during the period.

In related news, CFO Michael Z. Barkin sold 3,297 shares of Vail Resorts stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $279.32, for a total value of $920,918.04. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 20,416 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,702,597.12. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Corporate insiders own 2.10% of the company’s stock.

MTN has been the subject of a number of research reports. Stifel Nicolaus assumed coverage on shares of Vail Resorts in a research note on Wednesday, January 27th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Zacks Investment Research raised Vail Resorts from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $373.00 target price for the company in a research report on Thursday, April 29th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their price target on Vail Resorts from $277.00 to $294.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 29th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. began coverage on Vail Resorts in a research report on Friday, January 29th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $290.00 price objective for the company. Finally, Truist upped their target price on shares of Vail Resorts from $292.00 to $308.00 in a research report on Monday, April 26th. Ten research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, six have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $298.64.

Shares of NYSE MTN opened at $312.80 on Friday. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $309.39 and its 200-day moving average price is $285.59. Vail Resorts, Inc. has a 52-week low of $154.19 and a 52-week high of $338.50. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.74, a quick ratio of 0.78 and a current ratio of 0.89. The company has a market cap of $12.59 billion, a PE ratio of 274.39 and a beta of 1.26.

Vail Resorts (NYSE:MTN) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, March 11th. The company reported $3.62 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.03 by $1.59. Vail Resorts had a net margin of 2.82% and a return on equity of 3.91%. The company had revenue of $684.60 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $643.83 million. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $5.04 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 26.0% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts forecast that Vail Resorts, Inc. will post -0.87 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

About Vail Resorts

Vail Resorts, Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates mountain resorts and urban ski areas in the United States. Its Mountain segment operates Vail Mountain, Breckenridge Ski, Keystone, Beaver Creek, and Crested Butte Mountain resorts in Colorado; Heavenly Mountain, Northstar, and Kirkwood Mountain resorts in the Lake Tahoe area of California and Nevada; Mount Sunapee Resort in New Hampshire; Park City resort in Utah; Stowe and Okemo Mountain Resort in Vermont; and Stevens Pass Mountain Resort in Washington.

