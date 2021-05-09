MYR Group Inc. (NASDAQ:MYRG) Director Sells $421,800.00 in Stock

MYR Group Inc. (NASDAQ:MYRG) Director William A. Koertner sold 5,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $84.36, for a total value of $421,800.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 104,550 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $8,819,838. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink.

Shares of MYRG stock opened at $82.57 on Friday. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $72.64 and its 200 day moving average price is $60.86. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.39 billion, a PE ratio of 26.05 and a beta of 1.01. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16, a current ratio of 1.43 and a quick ratio of 1.43. MYR Group Inc. has a 1-year low of $22.80 and a 1-year high of $85.10.

Get MYR Group alerts:

MYR Group (NASDAQ:MYRG) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 28th. The utilities provider reported $1.17 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.63 by $0.54. MYR Group had a net margin of 2.41% and a return on equity of 13.89%. The business had revenue of $592.49 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $539.86 million. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 14.3% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts expect that MYR Group Inc. will post 3.21 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Principal Financial Group Inc. boosted its stake in shares of MYR Group by 229.8% during the 4th quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 394,181 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $23,690,000 after acquiring an additional 274,663 shares in the last quarter. Frontier Capital Management Co. LLC acquired a new position in MYR Group during the fourth quarter worth $14,916,000. BlackRock Inc. boosted its position in MYR Group by 7.4% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 3,034,586 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $217,489,000 after purchasing an additional 208,023 shares in the last quarter. Citigroup Inc. grew its holdings in MYR Group by 2,583.0% in the fourth quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 163,395 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $9,820,000 after purchasing an additional 157,305 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Federated Hermes Inc. increased its position in shares of MYR Group by 26,225.0% in the fourth quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 150,579 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $9,050,000 after buying an additional 150,007 shares in the last quarter. 85.82% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of MYR Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $70.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, March 9th.

About MYR Group

MYR Group Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides electrical construction services in the United States and Canada. It operates through two segments, Transmission and Distribution, and Commercial and Industrial. The company's Transmission and Distribution segment offers a range of services on electric transmission and distribution networks, and substation facilities, including design, engineering, procurement, construction, upgrade, maintenance, and repair services with primary focus on construction, maintenance, and repair to customers in the electric utility industry.

Featured Article: What strategies should day traders use to execute a trade?

Receive News & Ratings for MYR Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for MYR Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.