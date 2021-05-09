MYR Group Inc. (NASDAQ:MYRG) Director Sells $421,800.00 in Stock

MYR Group Inc. (NASDAQ:MYRG) Director William A. Koertner sold 5,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $84.36, for a total value of $421,800.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 104,550 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $8,819,838. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink.
Shares of MYRG stock opened at $82.57 on Friday. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $72.64 and its 200 day moving average price is $60.86. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.39 billion, a PE ratio of 26.05 and a beta of 1.01. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16, a current ratio of 1.43 and a quick ratio of 1.43. MYR Group Inc. has a 1-year low of $22.80 and a 1-year high of $85.10.
MYR Group (NASDAQ:MYRG) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 28th. The utilities provider reported $1.17 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.63 by $0.54. MYR Group had a net margin of 2.41% and a return on equity of 13.89%. The business had revenue of $592.49 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $539.86 million. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 14.3% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts expect that MYR Group Inc. will post 3.21 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.
Separately, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of MYR Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $70.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, March 9th.
About MYR Group
MYR Group Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides electrical construction services in the United States and Canada. It operates through two segments, Transmission and Distribution, and Commercial and Industrial. The company's Transmission and Distribution segment offers a range of services on electric transmission and distribution networks, and substation facilities, including design, engineering, procurement, construction, upgrade, maintenance, and repair services with primary focus on construction, maintenance, and repair to customers in the electric utility industry.
