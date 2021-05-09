John Trizzino Sells 3,022 Shares of Novavax, Inc. (NASDAQ:NVAX) Stock

Novavax, Inc. (NASDAQ:NVAX) CFO John Trizzino sold 3,022 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $185.46, for a total transaction of $560,460.12. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 704 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $130,563.84. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link.

John Trizzino also recently made the following trade(s):

Get Novavax alerts:

On Friday, May 7th, John Trizzino sold 190 shares of Novavax stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $176.63, for a total transaction of $33,559.70.

On Wednesday, April 7th, John Trizzino sold 191 shares of Novavax stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $178.03, for a total value of $34,003.73.

On Monday, April 5th, John Trizzino sold 3,021 shares of Novavax stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $190.10, for a total transaction of $574,292.10.

On Tuesday, March 9th, John Trizzino sold 190 shares of Novavax stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $168.09, for a total transaction of $31,937.10.

On Friday, March 5th, John Trizzino sold 3,021 shares of Novavax stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $163.46, for a total value of $493,812.66.

On Tuesday, February 9th, John Trizzino sold 194 shares of Novavax stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $324.50, for a total transaction of $62,953.00.

NASDAQ:NVAX opened at $176.00 on Friday. Novavax, Inc. has a one year low of $17.91 and a one year high of $331.68. The stock has a market cap of $13.04 billion, a PE ratio of -33.72 and a beta of 2.01. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.61, a quick ratio of 2.81 and a current ratio of 2.81. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $202.38 and a 200 day moving average price of $165.26.

Novavax (NASDAQ:NVAX) last issued its earnings results on Monday, March 1st. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($2.70) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($1.53) by ($1.17). Novavax had a negative net margin of 133.10% and a negative return on equity of 1,346.17%. The company had revenue of $279.66 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $202.44 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned ($1.13) earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 3072.2% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts predict that Novavax, Inc. will post -5.49 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several research firms recently issued reports on NVAX. B. Riley lifted their price objective on Novavax from $223.00 to $334.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, February 1st. HC Wainwright lifted their price target on Novavax from $207.00 to $317.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 18th. Zacks Investment Research raised Novavax from a “sell” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $134.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Tuesday, January 12th. Finally, Cantor Fitzgerald lifted their target price on shares of Novavax from $248.00 to $338.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, February 5th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $217.69.

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Signaturefd LLC boosted its holdings in Novavax by 62.2% in the 1st quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 146 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $26,000 after purchasing an additional 56 shares during the last quarter. Carroll Financial Associates Inc. purchased a new position in Novavax in the first quarter worth approximately $27,000. Sittner & Nelson LLC acquired a new stake in Novavax during the fourth quarter worth $28,000. IFP Advisors Inc raised its position in Novavax by 39.4% in the fourth quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 336 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $36,000 after purchasing an additional 95 shares during the period. Finally, Neo Ivy Capital Management lifted its stake in shares of Novavax by 17,850.0% in the 4th quarter. Neo Ivy Capital Management now owns 359 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $40,000 after purchasing an additional 357 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 49.91% of the company’s stock.

Novavax Company Profile

Novavax, Inc, a biotechnology company, focuses on the discovery, development, and commercialization of vaccines to prevent serious infectious diseases and address health needs. The company's vaccine candidates include NVX-CoV2373, a coronavirus vaccine candidate that is in two Phase III trials, one Phase IIb trial, and one Phase I/II trial; NanoFlu, a nanoparticle seasonal quadrivalent influenza vaccine candidate that is in Phase 3 clinical trial; and ResVax, a respiratory syncytial virus (RSV) fusion (F) protein nanoparticle vaccine candidate.

Further Reading: Bond

Receive News & Ratings for Novavax Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Novavax and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.