Cineworld Group (LON:CINE) Rating Reiterated by Barclays

Barclays reiterated their equal weight rating on shares of Cineworld Group (LON:CINE) in a research report released on Wednesday morning, Price Targets.com reports. They currently have a GBX 115 ($1.50) price objective on the stock.

Separately, JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price objective on shares of Cineworld Group from GBX 50 ($0.65) to GBX 74 ($0.97) and gave the company a neutral rating in a report on Monday, March 29th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus price target of GBX 88.17 ($1.15).

Cineworld Group stock opened at GBX 92.52 ($1.21) on Wednesday. Cineworld Group has a 52 week low of GBX 15.11 ($0.20) and a 52 week high of GBX 124.85 ($1.63). The stock has a market cap of £1.27 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of -0.66. The company’s 50-day moving average price is GBX 101.20 and its two-hundred day moving average price is GBX 74.95. The company has a current ratio of 0.37, a quick ratio of 0.35 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3,825.90.

In other Cineworld Group news, insider Ashley Steel bought 15,191 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, April 14th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of GBX 98 ($1.28) per share, for a total transaction of £14,887.18 ($19,450.20).

Cineworld Group Company Profile

Cineworld Group plc engages in the cinema business. It is also involved in financing, retail, cinema property leasing, property, software development and provision, ticket booking, film distribution, advertising, general partner, and gift promotion activities. The company operates its cinema sites under the Regal, United Artists, Edwards theatres, Cineworld, Picturehouse, Cinema City, Yes Planet, and Rav-Chen brands.

