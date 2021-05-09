Janney Montgomery Scott LLC Has $4.78 Million Stock Position in ONEOK, Inc. (NYSE:OKE)

Janney Montgomery Scott LLC lifted its stake in ONEOK, Inc. (NYSE:OKE) by 58.2% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 94,318 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after buying an additional 34,697 shares during the period. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC’s holdings in ONEOK were worth $4,778,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. FMR LLC grew its position in ONEOK by 26.7% in the first quarter. FMR LLC now owns 229,823 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $16,051,000 after acquiring an additional 48,432 shares during the period. Diversified Trust Co acquired a new stake in shares of ONEOK in the 4th quarter valued at $201,000. Chesley Taft & Associates LLC bought a new stake in shares of ONEOK in the 4th quarter worth about $464,000. Sound Income Strategies LLC lifted its holdings in ONEOK by 8,739.9% during the 4th quarter. Sound Income Strategies LLC now owns 22,365 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $858,000 after purchasing an additional 22,112 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Louisiana State Employees Retirement System boosted its position in ONEOK by 22.1% in the fourth quarter. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System now owns 27,600 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $1,059,000 after buying an additional 5,000 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 64.03% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:OKE opened at $53.38 on Friday. ONEOK, Inc. has a 1 year low of $23.28 and a 1 year high of $53.96. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $50.96 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $42.61. The stock has a market cap of $23.78 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 36.81, a PEG ratio of 3.29 and a beta of 1.99. The company has a current ratio of 1.57, a quick ratio of 1.15 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.32.

ONEOK (NYSE:OKE) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, April 27th. The utilities provider reported $0.86 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.77 by $0.09. ONEOK had a return on equity of 18.38% and a net margin of 7.24%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $0.83 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts forecast that ONEOK, Inc. will post 2.56 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, May 14th. Shareholders of record on Monday, April 26th will be paid a $0.935 dividend. This represents a $3.74 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 7.01%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, April 23rd. ONEOK’s dividend payout ratio is 121.82%.

A number of research analysts have recently issued reports on OKE shares. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their target price on shares of ONEOK from $50.00 to $51.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 4th. Raymond James boosted their price objective on ONEOK from $47.00 to $54.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 21st. Royal Bank of Canada raised their target price on ONEOK from $49.00 to $54.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 4th. Credit Suisse Group upped their price target on shares of ONEOK from $44.00 to $49.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 9th. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised their price objective on shares of ONEOK from $40.00 to $47.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research report on Monday, March 29th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have issued a hold rating, four have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. ONEOK presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $41.33.

About ONEOK

ONEOK, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in gathering, processing, storage, and transportation of natural gas in the United States. It operates through Natural Gas Gathering and Processing, Natural Gas Liquids, and Natural Gas Pipelines segments. The company owns natural gas gathering pipelines and processing plants in the Mid-Continent and Rocky Mountain regions.

