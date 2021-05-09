NovoCure Limited (NASDAQ:NVCR) Position Lowered by Janney Montgomery Scott LLC

Janney Montgomery Scott LLC trimmed its position in NovoCure Limited (NASDAQ:NVCR) by 20.3% in the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 37,861 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock after selling 9,642 shares during the period. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC’s holdings in NovoCure were worth $5,004,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in NVCR. Baillie Gifford & Co. raised its holdings in shares of NovoCure by 1.7% during the fourth quarter. Baillie Gifford & Co. now owns 8,261,075 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $1,429,497,000 after purchasing an additional 136,430 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley raised its position in shares of NovoCure by 2.1% during the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 1,350,654 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $233,718,000 after purchasing an additional 28,065 shares during the period. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD lifted its holdings in shares of NovoCure by 1.9% in the 4th quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 1,238,204 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $214,259,000 after purchasing an additional 22,886 shares during the last quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN boosted its position in NovoCure by 5.0% during the 4th quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 1,141,281 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $197,487,000 after purchasing an additional 54,756 shares during the period. Finally, Norges Bank bought a new position in NovoCure during the 4th quarter worth $148,269,000. 71.09% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

NovoCure stock opened at $192.45 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $19.90 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 1,012.95 and a beta of 1.29. NovoCure Limited has a 1 year low of $55.40 and a 1 year high of $220.48. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $165.23 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $155.55.

NovoCure (NASDAQ:NVCR) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 29th. The medical equipment provider reported ($0.04) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.02 by ($0.06). NovoCure had a return on equity of 7.40% and a net margin of 4.26%. Analysts predict that NovoCure Limited will post 0.23 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, COO Wilhelmus Cm Groenhuysen sold 3,670 shares of NovoCure stock in a transaction on Sunday, February 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $72.22, for a total transaction of $265,047.40. Following the transaction, the chief operating officer now owns 150,014 shares in the company, valued at $10,834,011.08. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, CEO Asaf Danziger sold 97,973 shares of NovoCure stock in a transaction on Tuesday, April 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $196.34, for a total value of $19,236,018.82. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 218,819 shares of company stock worth $42,363,504. Corporate insiders own 5.07% of the company’s stock.

Several equities analysts have recently issued reports on NVCR shares. TheStreet downgraded shares of NovoCure from a “b-” rating to a “c” rating in a report on Monday, February 1st. Piper Sandler lifted their price target on NovoCure from $140.00 to $225.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, January 25th. Wedbush reissued an “underperform” rating and issued a $154.00 price objective (down from $159.00) on shares of NovoCure in a report on Tuesday, April 20th. Truist boosted their price target on NovoCure from $132.00 to $142.00 in a research report on Monday, April 19th. Finally, Truist Securities lifted their price objective on shares of NovoCure from $132.00 to $142.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, April 26th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. NovoCure has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $195.71.

NovoCure Limited, an oncology company, engages in the development, manufacture, and commercialization of Optune for the treatment of a variety of solid tumors. The company markets Optune and Optune Lua, a Tumor Treating Fields delivery system for use as a monotherapy treatment for adult patients with glioblastoma.

