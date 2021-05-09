State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D Reduces Stock Holdings in The Mosaic Company (NYSE:MOS)

State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D lowered its holdings in shares of The Mosaic Company (NYSE:MOS) by 5.2% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 206,797 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after selling 11,244 shares during the quarter. State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D’s holdings in The Mosaic were worth $6,537,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of MOS. Cordasco Financial Network acquired a new position in The Mosaic during the 1st quarter valued at about $28,000. Global Retirement Partners LLC increased its holdings in shares of The Mosaic by 528.1% in the first quarter. Global Retirement Partners LLC now owns 1,005 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $32,000 after purchasing an additional 845 shares during the last quarter. Vantage Consulting Group Inc acquired a new stake in The Mosaic during the fourth quarter worth $42,000. First Horizon Advisors Inc. increased its stake in The Mosaic by 66.0% during the fourth quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 1,955 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $44,000 after acquiring an additional 777 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Royal London Asset Management Ltd. purchased a new position in shares of The Mosaic during the fourth quarter worth $48,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 69.82% of the company’s stock.

MOS has been the topic of several recent research reports. BNP Paribas began coverage on The Mosaic in a research report on Tuesday, January 19th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $33.00 price target on the stock. TheStreet raised shares of The Mosaic from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 2nd. Barclays raised their target price on shares of The Mosaic from $19.00 to $33.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Monday, February 22nd. Credit Suisse Group raised their price objective on shares of The Mosaic from $35.00 to $37.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 25th. Finally, VTB Capital lowered shares of The Mosaic to a “sell” rating and set a $32.00 price objective for the company. in a research note on Friday, April 30th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $30.03.

Shares of MOS opened at $37.00 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $14.03 billion, a P/E ratio of -12.89, a P/E/G ratio of 2.79 and a beta of 1.81. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $32.81 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $26.72. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.52, a current ratio of 1.31 and a quick ratio of 0.72. The Mosaic Company has a 1 year low of $9.57 and a 1 year high of $37.13.

The Mosaic (NYSE:MOS) last released its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, May 2nd. The basic materials company reported $0.57 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.50 by $0.07. The company had revenue of $2.30 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.20 billion. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 27.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company posted ($0.06) EPS. On average, equities analysts anticipate that The Mosaic Company will post 0.47 earnings per share for the current year.

The Mosaic Profile

The Mosaic Company, through its subsidiaries, produces and markets concentrated phosphate and potash crop nutrients in North America and internationally. The company operates through three segments: Phosphates, Potash, and Mosaic Fertilizantes. It owns and operates mines, which produce concentrated phosphate crop nutrients, such as diammonium phosphate, monoammonium phosphate, and ammoniated phosphate products; and phosphate-based animal feed ingredients primarily under the Biofos and Nexfos brand names, as well as produces a double sulfate of potash magnesia product under K-Mag brand name.

