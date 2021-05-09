Cwm LLC Has $314,000 Stock Position in iShares Morningstar Small-Cap Value ETF (NYSEARCA:JKL)

Cwm LLC raised its holdings in iShares Morningstar Small-Cap Value ETF (NYSEARCA:JKL) by 22.6% during the first quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 1,858 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 343 shares during the quarter. Cwm LLC’s holdings in iShares Morningstar Small-Cap Value ETF were worth $314,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Rodgers & Associates LTD bought a new position in iShares Morningstar Small-Cap Value ETF in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $1,939,000. D.A. Davidson & CO. bought a new stake in shares of iShares Morningstar Small-Cap Value ETF during the fourth quarter worth $1,469,000. Morgan Stanley increased its holdings in shares of iShares Morningstar Small-Cap Value ETF by 2.2% during the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 212,748 shares of the company’s stock worth $29,969,000 after buying an additional 4,524 shares in the last quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. lifted its stake in shares of iShares Morningstar Small-Cap Value ETF by 14.4% in the 4th quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 34,321 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,835,000 after acquiring an additional 4,315 shares during the last quarter. Finally, LPL Financial LLC lifted its stake in shares of iShares Morningstar Small-Cap Value ETF by 11.6% in the 4th quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 25,982 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,660,000 after acquiring an additional 2,692 shares during the last quarter.

Get iShares Morningstar Small-Cap Value ETF alerts:

iShares Morningstar Small-Cap Value ETF stock opened at $60.31 on Friday. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $136.96 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $141.36. iShares Morningstar Small-Cap Value ETF has a 12 month low of $72.15 and a 12 month high of $177.84.

iShares Morningstar Small-Cap Value ETF, formerly iShares Morningstar Small Value Index Fund (the Value Fund), is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Morningstar Small Value Index (the Value Index). The Value Index measures the performance of stocks issued by small-capitalization companies that have exhibited above-average value characteristics as determined by Morningstar Inc’s index methodology.

Further Reading: What is Elliott Wave theory?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding JKL? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for iShares Morningstar Small-Cap Value ETF (NYSEARCA:JKL).

Receive News & Ratings for iShares Morningstar Small-Cap Value ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares Morningstar Small-Cap Value ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.