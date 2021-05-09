Consolidated Edison, Inc. (NYSE:ED) Shares Sold by Cwm LLC

Cwm LLC trimmed its position in Consolidated Edison, Inc. (NYSE:ED) by 8.3% in the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 4,421 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after selling 399 shares during the period. Cwm LLC’s holdings in Consolidated Edison were worth $331,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of ED. BlackRock Inc. increased its stake in shares of Consolidated Edison by 10.7% in the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 37,296,050 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $2,695,385,000 after acquiring an additional 3,614,960 shares during the last quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. increased its stake in shares of Consolidated Edison by 1.6% in the fourth quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 3,014,652 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $217,869,000 after acquiring an additional 47,664 shares during the last quarter. Norges Bank acquired a new position in shares of Consolidated Edison in the fourth quarter worth $215,203,000. Bank of New York Mellon Corp increased its stake in shares of Consolidated Edison by 0.8% in the fourth quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 2,672,577 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $193,148,000 after acquiring an additional 21,916 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. increased its stake in shares of Consolidated Edison by 3.3% in the fourth quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 1,570,720 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $113,516,000 after acquiring an additional 49,557 shares during the last quarter. 62.44% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

ED stock opened at $78.09 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.03, a current ratio of 0.59 and a quick ratio of 0.54. Consolidated Edison, Inc. has a 52-week low of $65.56 and a 52-week high of $83.92. The company has a 50-day moving average of $75.77 and a two-hundred day moving average of $73.76. The stock has a market capitalization of $26.76 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.33, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 7.80 and a beta of 0.11.

Consolidated Edison (NYSE:ED) last released its earnings results on Thursday, May 6th. The utilities provider reported $1.44 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.36 by $0.08. Consolidated Edison had a net margin of 11.06% and a return on equity of 7.77%. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $1.35 earnings per share. Equities analysts expect that Consolidated Edison, Inc. will post 4.2 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, June 15th. Investors of record on Wednesday, May 19th will be paid a $0.775 dividend. This represents a $3.10 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.97%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, May 18th. Consolidated Edison’s payout ratio is presently 70.94%.

A number of brokerages recently issued reports on ED. Credit Suisse Group upped their price objective on shares of Consolidated Edison from $65.00 to $74.00 and gave the stock an “underperform” rating in a report on Wednesday. Morgan Stanley upped their price objective on shares of Consolidated Edison from $67.00 to $73.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a report on Monday, April 26th. Mizuho decreased their price objective on shares of Consolidated Edison from $71.00 to $68.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Friday, January 22nd. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Royal Bank of Canada decreased their price objective on shares of Consolidated Edison from $80.00 to $77.00 and set a “sector perform” rating for the company in a report on Friday, January 22nd. Finally, TheStreet upgraded shares of Consolidated Edison from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Thursday, April 22nd. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company. Consolidated Edison currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $76.33.

Consolidated Edison

Consolidated Edison, Inc, through its subsidiaries, engages in the regulated electric, gas, and steam delivery businesses in the United States. The company offers electric services to approximately 3.5 million customers in New York City and Westchester County; gas to approximately 1.1 million customers in Manhattan, the Bronx, parts of Queens, and Westchester County; and steam to approximately 1,576 customers in parts of Manhattan.

