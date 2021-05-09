Strs Ohio Buys 15,658 Shares of Medallia, Inc. (NYSE:MDLA)

Strs Ohio raised its stake in Medallia, Inc. (NYSE:MDLA) by 55.9% in the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 43,664 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 15,658 shares during the quarter. Strs Ohio’s holdings in Medallia were worth $1,217,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Teacher Retirement System of Texas acquired a new position in shares of Medallia in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $230,000. Tudor Investment Corp Et Al acquired a new position in shares of Medallia in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $303,000. Vista Equity Partners Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Medallia by 19.8% in the fourth quarter. Vista Equity Partners Management LLC now owns 718,581 shares of the company’s stock valued at $23,871,000 after buying an additional 118,581 shares during the period. Truist Financial Corp increased its stake in shares of Medallia by 56.0% in the fourth quarter. Truist Financial Corp now owns 31,705 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,053,000 after buying an additional 11,380 shares during the period. Finally, Cibc World Markets Corp acquired a new position in shares of Medallia in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $5,720,000. 91.81% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Medallia alerts:

MDLA has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. Bank of America initiated coverage on shares of Medallia in a research report on Tuesday, January 19th. They set a “buy” rating and a $50.00 target price for the company. Credit Suisse Group reissued a “neutral” rating and set a $34.00 target price on shares of Medallia in a research report on Monday, March 29th. Citigroup raised shares of Medallia from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their price objective for the stock from $40.00 to $64.00 in a research report on Tuesday, February 23rd. BTIG Research raised their price objective on shares of Medallia from $37.00 to $49.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 19th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Medallia from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $40.25.

In related news, Director Borge Hald sold 78,000 shares of Medallia stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $44.23, for a total value of $3,449,940.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 1,547,460 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $68,444,155.80. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink . Also, CRO Elizabeth Carducci sold 2,497 shares of Medallia stock in a transaction dated Thursday, April 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $29.15, for a total value of $72,787.55. Following the completion of the sale, the executive now directly owns 874,532 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $25,492,607.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 430,099 shares of company stock valued at $13,993,498.

Shares of NYSE:MDLA opened at $26.49 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 2.99, a quick ratio of 2.99 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.87. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $28.90 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $34.03. Medallia, Inc. has a 1-year low of $22.57 and a 1-year high of $48.28. The stock has a market cap of $4.16 billion, a PE ratio of -27.59 and a beta of 1.78.

Medallia (NYSE:MDLA) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, March 4th. The company reported ($0.01) earnings per share for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of ($0.01). Medallia had a negative return on equity of 24.84% and a negative net margin of 28.69%. The business had revenue of $128.05 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $124.59 million. Medallia’s revenue for the quarter was up 16.3% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Medallia, Inc. will post -0.62 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

About Medallia

Medallia, Inc provides an enterprise Software-as-a-Service platform in North America, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and internationally. The company's platform utilizes deep learning-based artificial intelligence technology to analyze structured and unstructured data from signal fields in human, digital, and Internet of Things interactions.

Read More: What is the definition of a trade war?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding MDLA? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Medallia, Inc. (NYSE:MDLA).

Receive News & Ratings for Medallia Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Medallia and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.