Janney Montgomery Scott LLC Acquires 1,115 Shares of BlackRock Science and Technology Trust (NYSE:BST)

Janney Montgomery Scott LLC grew its stake in BlackRock Science and Technology Trust (NYSE:BST) by 1.4% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 81,790 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,115 shares during the period. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC’s holdings in BlackRock Science and Technology Trust were worth $4,425,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Aurora Private Wealth Inc. boosted its position in BlackRock Science and Technology Trust by 4.6% during the fourth quarter. Aurora Private Wealth Inc. now owns 5,350 shares of the company’s stock valued at $285,000 after purchasing an additional 234 shares during the last quarter. NEXT Financial Group Inc boosted its holdings in shares of BlackRock Science and Technology Trust by 8.4% in the 4th quarter. NEXT Financial Group Inc now owns 3,546 shares of the company’s stock valued at $189,000 after buying an additional 274 shares during the last quarter. CIBC World Markets Inc. grew its stake in shares of BlackRock Science and Technology Trust by 2.1% in the fourth quarter. CIBC World Markets Inc. now owns 16,313 shares of the company’s stock valued at $869,000 after buying an additional 332 shares in the last quarter. Raymond James Trust N.A. grew its stake in shares of BlackRock Science and Technology Trust by 14.3% in the fourth quarter. Raymond James Trust N.A. now owns 6,263 shares of the company’s stock valued at $334,000 after buying an additional 784 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Patten Group Inc. raised its position in BlackRock Science and Technology Trust by 21.2% during the first quarter. Patten Group Inc. now owns 7,505 shares of the company’s stock worth $406,000 after acquiring an additional 1,315 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of BST opened at $56.80 on Friday. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $56.60 and a 200-day moving average of $53.11. BlackRock Science and Technology Trust has a one year low of $32.52 and a one year high of $62.16.

The firm also recently declared a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, May 28th. Investors of record on Friday, May 14th will be issued a dividend of $0.226 per share. This represents a $2.71 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.77%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, May 13th.

BlackRock Science and Technology Trust Profile

BlackRock Science and Technology Trust is a closed ended equity mutual fund launched by BlackRock, Inc The fund is managed by BlackRock Advisors, LLC. It invests directly and indirectly through derivative such as options in public equity markets of countries across the globe. The fund seeks to invest in stocks of companies operating across the science and technology sector.

