Janney Montgomery Scott LLC Grows Stock Position in SPDR S&P 600 Small CapValue ETF (NYSEARCA:SLYV)

Janney Montgomery Scott LLC raised its position in SPDR S&P 600 Small CapValue ETF (NYSEARCA:SLYV) by 3.1% during the first quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 55,651 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,692 shares during the period. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC’s holdings in SPDR S&P 600 Small CapValue ETF were worth $4,563,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in SLYV. Financial Planning & Information Services Inc. acquired a new position in SPDR S&P 600 Small CapValue ETF during the fourth quarter worth about $39,182,000. Tradewinds Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in SPDR S&P 600 Small CapValue ETF by 173,832.6% in the 1st quarter. Tradewinds Capital Management LLC now owns 304,382 shares of the company’s stock valued at $24,956,000 after buying an additional 304,207 shares in the last quarter. Rodgers & Associates LTD acquired a new stake in shares of SPDR S&P 600 Small CapValue ETF in the 4th quarter worth $15,047,000. TD Ameritrade Investment Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of SPDR S&P 600 Small CapValue ETF during the 4th quarter valued at about $13,000,000. Finally, LPL Financial LLC grew its holdings in shares of SPDR S&P 600 Small CapValue ETF by 38.1% in the fourth quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 667,986 shares of the company’s stock valued at $44,214,000 after purchasing an additional 184,195 shares during the period.

SPDR S&P 600 Small CapValue ETF stock opened at $86.57 on Friday. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $83.02 and a 200-day simple moving average of $72.11. SPDR S&P 600 Small CapValue ETF has a 1-year low of $39.17 and a 1-year high of $87.99.

SPDR S&P 600 Small Cap Value ETF, formerly SPDR Dow Jones Small Cap Value ETF, focuses to provide investment results, which correspond to the total return performance of an index, which tracks the performance of small capitalization exchange traded the United States equity securities exhibiting value characteristics.

