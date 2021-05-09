188,586 Shares in Invesco BulletShares 2025 High Yield Corporate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:BSJP) Purchased by Janney Montgomery Scott LLC

Janney Montgomery Scott LLC bought a new stake in shares of Invesco BulletShares 2025 High Yield Corporate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:BSJP) in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund bought 188,586 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,630,000. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC owned 1.85% of Invesco BulletShares 2025 High Yield Corporate Bond ETF at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Reby Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Invesco BulletShares 2025 High Yield Corporate Bond ETF in the fourth quarter worth about $33,000. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC bought a new position in Invesco BulletShares 2025 High Yield Corporate Bond ETF in the 4th quarter worth about $51,000. Key Financial Inc purchased a new position in shares of Invesco BulletShares 2025 High Yield Corporate Bond ETF during the fourth quarter worth approximately $83,000. Insight Wealth Partners LLC bought a new stake in shares of Invesco BulletShares 2025 High Yield Corporate Bond ETF during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $214,000. Finally, Oder Investment Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Invesco BulletShares 2025 High Yield Corporate Bond ETF in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $223,000.

Shares of NYSEARCA BSJP opened at $24.69 on Friday. Invesco BulletShares 2025 High Yield Corporate Bond ETF has a twelve month low of $21.63 and a twelve month high of $24.72. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $24.58 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $24.38.

