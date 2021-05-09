Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN) Stock Position Lessened by Goodman Financial Corp

Goodman Financial Corp lessened its stake in Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN) by 1.7% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 2,951 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock after selling 52 shares during the period. Amazon.com accounts for about 2.9% of Goodman Financial Corp’s holdings, making the stock its 10th biggest position. Goodman Financial Corp’s holdings in Amazon.com were worth $9,131,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Itau Unibanco Holding S.A. lifted its position in Amazon.com by 106,580.3% in the fourth quarter. Itau Unibanco Holding S.A. now owns 7,555,096 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock valued at $13,483,000 after purchasing an additional 7,548,014 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley raised its stake in shares of Amazon.com by 28.3% during the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 6,252,720 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock worth $20,364,676,000 after buying an additional 1,377,328 shares in the last quarter. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in shares of Amazon.com in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $14,877,308,000. Nuveen Asset Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Amazon.com by 2.0% in the fourth quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 3,278,721 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock valued at $10,678,564,000 after buying an additional 65,371 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Jennison Associates LLC grew its holdings in Amazon.com by 4.1% during the fourth quarter. Jennison Associates LLC now owns 2,911,025 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock worth $9,481,005,000 after acquiring an additional 115,881 shares during the period. 56.39% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several equities research analysts have commented on AMZN shares. Barclays restated a “buy” rating on shares of Amazon.com in a research report on Monday, May 3rd. Wells Fargo & Company upped their target price on shares of Amazon.com from $4,100.00 to $4,500.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday. Needham & Company LLC lifted their price target on shares of Amazon.com from $3,700.00 to $4,150.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their price target on Amazon.com from $4,050.00 to $4,250.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 3rd. Finally, Canaccord Genuity raised their price objective on Amazon.com from $4,100.00 to $4,400.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and forty-six have given a buy rating to the company. Amazon.com has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $4,135.79.

In other Amazon.com news, CEO Jeffrey P. Bezos sold 109,945 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $3,459.88, for a total transaction of $380,396,506.60. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 52,941,144 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $183,170,005,302.72. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link . Also, CEO David H. Clark sold 1,019 shares of Amazon.com stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $3,257.88, for a total value of $3,319,779.72. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 1,452 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,730,441.76. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders sold 111,242 shares of company stock worth $384,691,177 over the last ninety days. 16.10% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

NASDAQ:AMZN opened at $3,291.61 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $1.66 trillion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 96.39, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.37 and a beta of 1.19. Amazon.com, Inc. has a one year low of $2,330.00 and a one year high of $3,554.00. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40, a quick ratio of 0.88 and a current ratio of 1.11. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $3,266.59 and its 200 day simple moving average is $3,202.02.

Amazon.com (NASDAQ:AMZN) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 28th. The e-commerce giant reported $15.79 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $9.54 by $6.25. The company had revenue of $108.52 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $105.23 billion. Amazon.com had a return on equity of 24.49% and a net margin of 4.99%. On average, equities research analysts predict that Amazon.com, Inc. will post 34.59 EPS for the current year.

Amazon.com, Inc engages in the retail sale of consumer products and subscriptions in North America and internationally. The company operates through three segments: North America, International, and Amazon Web Services (AWS). It sells merchandise and content purchased for resale from third-party sellers through physical and online stores.

