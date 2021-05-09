J.W. Cole Advisors Inc. Makes New Investment in Broadwind, Inc. (NASDAQ:BWEN)

J.W. Cole Advisors Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Broadwind, Inc. (NASDAQ:BWEN) in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm purchased 22,100 shares of the industrial products company’s stock, valued at approximately $146,000. J.W. Cole Advisors Inc. owned about 0.13% of Broadwind at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. THB Asset Management purchased a new stake in Broadwind during the fourth quarter valued at about $1,695,000. Russell Investments Group Ltd. bought a new stake in Broadwind in the 4th quarter worth approximately $1,263,000. Apis Capital Advisors LLC bought a new position in Broadwind during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $698,000. Hussman Strategic Advisors Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Broadwind during the fourth quarter worth approximately $525,000. Finally, Sei Investments Co. boosted its stake in shares of Broadwind by 6.4% in the 3rd quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 40,525 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $116,000 after purchasing an additional 2,436 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 40.91% of the company’s stock.

A number of brokerages have recently issued reports on BWEN. HC Wainwright cut Broadwind from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 26th. Roth Capital lifted their target price on shares of Broadwind from $4.00 to $12.50 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 26th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Broadwind from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $6.63.

Shares of Broadwind stock opened at $4.82 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.58, a current ratio of 1.06 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.27. The company has a market cap of $82.56 million, a PE ratio of -80.32 and a beta of 1.72. The business has a 50 day moving average of $5.45 and a 200 day moving average of $6.26. Broadwind, Inc. has a 52 week low of $1.58 and a 52 week high of $12.89.

Broadwind (NASDAQ:BWEN) last released its quarterly earnings results on Friday, May 7th. The industrial products company reported ($0.07) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.19) by $0.12. Broadwind had a negative net margin of 0.52% and a negative return on equity of 0.77%. On average, research analysts anticipate that Broadwind, Inc. will post -0.05 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, Director Stephanie K. Kushner sold 17,500 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, April 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $4.90, for a total value of $85,750.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 478,036 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,342,376.40. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. 8.40% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Broadwind, Inc manufactures and sells structures, equipment, and components for clean tech and other specialized applications primarily in the United States. It operates through three segments: Heavy Fabrications, Gearing, and Industrial Solutions. The Heavy Fabrications segment provides fabrications to various industrial markets; and steel towers and adapters primarily to wind turbine manufacturers.

