J.W. Cole Advisors Inc. Sells 2,364 Shares of Aberdeen Asia-Pacific Income Fund, Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:FAX)

J.W. Cole Advisors Inc. trimmed its position in Aberdeen Asia-Pacific Income Fund, Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:FAX) by 17.1% in the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 11,431 shares of the investment management company’s stock after selling 2,364 shares during the quarter. J.W. Cole Advisors Inc.’s holdings in Aberdeen Asia-Pacific Income Fund were worth $47,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in FAX. Mengis Capital Management Inc. raised its holdings in Aberdeen Asia-Pacific Income Fund by 0.7% during the fourth quarter. Mengis Capital Management Inc. now owns 329,980 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $1,468,000 after acquiring an additional 2,350 shares during the period. Penbrook Management LLC raised its stake in Aberdeen Asia-Pacific Income Fund by 39.5% during the 1st quarter. Penbrook Management LLC now owns 10,600 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $36,000 after purchasing an additional 3,000 shares during the period. CWM LLC lifted its holdings in Aberdeen Asia-Pacific Income Fund by 31.6% in the 1st quarter. CWM LLC now owns 12,533 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $51,000 after purchasing an additional 3,012 shares in the last quarter. CENTRAL TRUST Co boosted its stake in Aberdeen Asia-Pacific Income Fund by 33.7% in the 1st quarter. CENTRAL TRUST Co now owns 13,900 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $57,000 after purchasing an additional 3,500 shares during the period. Finally, NEXT Financial Group Inc grew its holdings in Aberdeen Asia-Pacific Income Fund by 4.6% during the 1st quarter. NEXT Financial Group Inc now owns 79,610 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $326,000 after buying an additional 3,527 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 21.78% of the company’s stock.

FAX stock opened at $4.32 on Friday. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $4.32. Aberdeen Asia-Pacific Income Fund, Inc. has a one year low of $3.42 and a one year high of $4.61.

The business also recently declared a monthly dividend, which was paid on Friday, April 30th. Shareholders of record on Friday, April 23rd were issued a $0.0275 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, April 22nd. This represents a $0.33 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 7.64%.

About Aberdeen Asia-Pacific Income Fund

Aberdeen Asia-Pacific Income Fund, Inc is a close ended fixed income mutual fund launched and managed by Aberdeen Standard Investments (Asia) Limited. It is co-managed by Aberdeen Standard Investments Australia Limited and Aberdeen Asset Managers Limited. The fund invests in fixed income markets of Asia, Australia, and New Zeland.

