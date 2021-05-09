J.W. Cole Advisors Inc. Has $213,000 Stock Position in Global Net Lease, Inc. (NYSE:GNL)

J.W. Cole Advisors Inc. decreased its position in shares of Global Net Lease, Inc. (NYSE:GNL) by 4.7% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 11,806 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 582 shares during the period. J.W. Cole Advisors Inc.’s holdings in Global Net Lease were worth $213,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Norges Bank bought a new position in shares of Global Net Lease in the fourth quarter valued at about $19,769,000. Telemus Capital LLC bought a new position in shares of Global Net Lease in the first quarter worth about $13,889,000. BlackRock Inc. lifted its position in shares of Global Net Lease by 4.6% during the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 15,409,603 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $264,120,000 after purchasing an additional 674,130 shares in the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. lifted its position in shares of Global Net Lease by 9.6% during the fourth quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 1,360,617 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $23,321,000 after purchasing an additional 119,040 shares in the last quarter. Finally, LDR Capital Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Global Net Lease by 26.4% during the fourth quarter. LDR Capital Management LLC now owns 515,670 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $8,839,000 after purchasing an additional 107,630 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 64.78% of the company’s stock.

Shares of GNL stock opened at $19.15 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $1.73 billion, a PE ratio of 127.67 and a beta of 1.22. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $18.67 and a 200-day moving average of $17.43. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43, a current ratio of 0.21 and a quick ratio of 0.21. Global Net Lease, Inc. has a one year low of $11.85 and a one year high of $19.58.

Global Net Lease (NYSE:GNL) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, May 6th. The financial services provider reported ($0.01) EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.47 by ($0.48). Global Net Lease had a net margin of 10.07% and a return on equity of 1.97%. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Global Net Lease, Inc. will post 1.69 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, April 15th. Investors of record on Monday, April 12th were given a $0.40 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Friday, April 9th. This represents a $1.60 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 8.36%. Global Net Lease’s dividend payout ratio is presently 86.49%.

A number of analysts recently commented on the company. Zacks Investment Research lowered Global Net Lease from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, May 3rd. B. Riley reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $23.00 price target (up previously from $21.00) on shares of Global Net Lease in a research report on Monday, March 1st.

Global Net Lease, Inc (NYSE: GNL) is a publicly traded real estate investment trust listed on the NYSE focused on acquiring a diversified global portfolio of commercial properties, with an emphasis on sale-leaseback transactions involving single tenant, mission critical income producing net-leased assets across the United States, Western and Northern Europe.

