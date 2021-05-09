Janney Montgomery Scott LLC Sells 138,292 Shares of Invesco Variable Rate Preferred ETF (NYSEARCA:VRP)

Janney Montgomery Scott LLC reduced its stake in shares of Invesco Variable Rate Preferred ETF (NYSEARCA:VRP) by 47.8% during the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 151,048 shares of the company’s stock after selling 138,292 shares during the period. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC’s holdings in Invesco Variable Rate Preferred ETF were worth $3,905,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Capital Asset Advisory Services LLC bought a new stake in shares of Invesco Variable Rate Preferred ETF in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Curi Capital bought a new position in shares of Invesco Variable Rate Preferred ETF in the fourth quarter worth about $28,000. Reby Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Invesco Variable Rate Preferred ETF during the 4th quarter valued at about $28,000. Clearview Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Invesco Variable Rate Preferred ETF in the 4th quarter valued at about $29,000. Finally, Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. grew its stake in Invesco Variable Rate Preferred ETF by 52.0% in the 4th quarter. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. now owns 1,590 shares of the company’s stock worth $41,000 after acquiring an additional 544 shares in the last quarter.

Invesco Variable Rate Preferred ETF stock opened at $26.14 on Friday. Invesco Variable Rate Preferred ETF has a fifty-two week low of $22.61 and a fifty-two week high of $26.20. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $25.98 and a 200-day moving average price of $25.74.

