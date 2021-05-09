Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. Sells 1,707 Shares of NuShares ESG US Aggregate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:NUBD)

Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. lessened its position in NuShares ESG US Aggregate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:NUBD) by 8.9% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 17,510 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,707 shares during the period. Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. owned about 0.19% of NuShares ESG US Aggregate Bond ETF worth $452,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in NUBD. US Bancorp DE bought a new position in shares of NuShares ESG US Aggregate Bond ETF in the 4th quarter valued at about $42,000. Perigon Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in shares of NuShares ESG US Aggregate Bond ETF in the 4th quarter valued at about $43,000. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV bought a new position in shares of NuShares ESG US Aggregate Bond ETF in the 1st quarter valued at about $47,000. Global Retirement Partners LLC grew its position in shares of NuShares ESG US Aggregate Bond ETF by 458.7% in the 1st quarter. Global Retirement Partners LLC now owns 2,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $52,000 after acquiring an additional 1,642 shares during the period. Finally, Pinnacle Advisory Group Inc. bought a new position in shares of NuShares ESG US Aggregate Bond ETF in the 4th quarter valued at about $206,000.

Shares of NUBD opened at $25.97 on Friday. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $25.88 and a 200-day moving average of $26.42. NuShares ESG US Aggregate Bond ETF has a one year low of $25.66 and a one year high of $27.48.

