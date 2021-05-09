Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. Buys 344 Shares of Peloton Interactive, Inc. (NASDAQ:PTON)

Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. lifted its stake in Peloton Interactive, Inc. (NASDAQ:PTON) by 9.6% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 3,928 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 344 shares during the period. Stratos Wealth Partners LTD.’s holdings in Peloton Interactive were worth $442,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Eudaimonia Partners LLC bought a new position in Peloton Interactive during the 4th quarter worth about $29,000. Signet Investment Advisory Group Inc. bought a new position in Peloton Interactive during the 4th quarter worth about $30,000. Childress Capital Advisors LLC bought a new position in Peloton Interactive during the 4th quarter worth about $36,000. Alpha DNA Investment Management LLC bought a new position in Peloton Interactive during the 4th quarter worth about $40,000. Finally, Arkadios Wealth Advisors grew its holdings in Peloton Interactive by 143.5% during the 1st quarter. Arkadios Wealth Advisors now owns 280 shares of the company’s stock worth $31,000 after acquiring an additional 165 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 61.13% of the company’s stock.

PTON has been the topic of several recent research reports. MKM Partners upgraded shares of Peloton Interactive from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $130.00 target price on the stock in a report on Monday, March 15th. Canaccord Genuity dropped their target price on shares of Peloton Interactive from $180.00 to $150.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Friday. Truist dropped their target price on shares of Peloton Interactive from $160.00 to $125.00 in a report on Friday. Credit Suisse Group decreased their price target on shares of Peloton Interactive from $164.00 to $152.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Friday. Finally, UBS Group raised shares of Peloton Interactive to a “sell” rating and decreased their price target for the company from $124.00 to $74.00 in a research report on Friday. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and twenty-three have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $140.91.

In other news, CEO John Paul Foley sold 100,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, April 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $119.53, for a total transaction of $11,953,000.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 371,385 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $44,391,649.05. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website . Also, Director Howard C. Draft sold 15,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, April 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $107.38, for a total transaction of $1,610,700.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 268,751 shares in the company, valued at approximately $28,858,482.38. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders have sold a total of 483,161 shares of company stock valued at $55,938,602 over the last three months. 16.50% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

PTON opened at $83.81 on Friday. Peloton Interactive, Inc. has a 12-month low of $38.80 and a 12-month high of $171.09. The firm has a market capitalization of $24.68 billion, a PE ratio of 1,197.29 and a beta of 0.87. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $107.50 and a two-hundred day moving average of $125.17.

Peloton Interactive (NASDAQ:PTON) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 6th. The company reported ($0.03) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.11) by $0.08. Peloton Interactive had a net margin of 2.01% and a return on equity of 2.90%. The company had revenue of $1.26 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.12 billion. During the same period last year, the firm posted ($0.20) EPS. Peloton Interactive’s revenue for the quarter was up 140.6% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Peloton Interactive, Inc. will post 0.45 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Peloton Interactive, Inc provides interactive fitness products in North America and internationally. It offers connected fitness products, such as the Peloton Bike and the Peloton Tread, which include touchscreen that streams live and on-demand classes. The company also provides connected fitness subscriptions for multiple household users, and access to all live and on-demand classes, as well as Peloton Digital app for connected fitness subscribers to provide access to its classes.

