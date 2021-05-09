SPDR Gold Shares (NYSEARCA:GLD) Stock Holdings Reduced by Fisher Asset Management LLC

Fisher Asset Management LLC lowered its position in SPDR Gold Shares (NYSEARCA:GLD) by 35.7% during the first quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 1,348 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 748 shares during the quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC’s holdings in SPDR Gold Shares were worth $216,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. ADE LLC purchased a new position in SPDR Gold Shares in the fourth quarter valued at about $28,000. GPS Wealth Strategies Group LLC purchased a new position in SPDR Gold Shares in the first quarter valued at about $30,000. Clark Financial Advisors purchased a new position in SPDR Gold Shares in the fourth quarter valued at about $35,000. Fort Pitt Capital Group LLC purchased a new position in SPDR Gold Shares in the fourth quarter valued at about $36,000. Finally, Horan Securities Inc. grew its stake in SPDR Gold Shares by 216.9% in the fourth quarter. Horan Securities Inc. now owns 206 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $37,000 after purchasing an additional 141 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 43.90% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSEARCA GLD opened at $171.59 on Friday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $164.21 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $169.84. SPDR Gold Shares has a one year low of $157.04 and a one year high of $194.45.

SPDR Gold Trust (the Trust) is an investment trust. The investment objective of the Trust is for the Shares to reflect the performance of the price of gold bullion, less the Trust’s expenses. The Trust’s business activity is the investment of gold. The Trust creates and redeems Shares from time to time, but in one or more Baskets (a Basket equals a block of 100,000 Shares).

