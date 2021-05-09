Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. Buys Shares of 8,040 Performance Food Group (NYSE:PFGC)

Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. bought a new stake in shares of Performance Food Group (NYSE:PFGC) in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund bought 8,040 shares of the food distribution company’s stock, valued at approximately $463,000.
A number of other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Strs Ohio lifted its position in Performance Food Group by 32.2% during the first quarter. Strs Ohio now owns 154,100 shares of the food distribution company’s stock valued at $8,877,000 after purchasing an additional 37,500 shares during the last quarter. Arlington Partners LLC bought a new stake in Performance Food Group during the first quarter valued at approximately $114,000. Scout Investments Inc. lifted its position in Performance Food Group by 10.6% during the first quarter. Scout Investments Inc. now owns 241,594 shares of the food distribution company’s stock valued at $13,918,000 after purchasing an additional 23,247 shares during the last quarter. First Hawaiian Bank bought a new stake in Performance Food Group during the first quarter valued at approximately $343,000. Finally, Susquehanna International Group LLP lifted its position in Performance Food Group by 73.1% during the fourth quarter. Susquehanna International Group LLP now owns 60,726 shares of the food distribution company’s stock valued at $2,891,000 after purchasing an additional 25,651 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 96.10% of the company’s stock.
Shares of NYSE PFGC opened at $54.64 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.85, a current ratio of 1.52 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.36. Performance Food Group has a 52 week low of $19.63 and a 52 week high of $59.89. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $56.74 and its 200 day moving average is $49.96. The company has a market cap of $7.31 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -47.10 and a beta of 1.55.
Several research analysts have commented on PFGC shares. Credit Suisse Group lifted their price target on shares of Performance Food Group from $56.00 to $60.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 4th. Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on shares of Performance Food Group from $58.00 to $62.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, April 19th. Piper Sandler started coverage on shares of Performance Food Group in a research note on Thursday, April 15th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $64.00 price target on the stock. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price target on shares of Performance Food Group from $56.00 to $62.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 27th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets lifted their price target on shares of Performance Food Group from $52.00 to $58.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 4th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the stock. Performance Food Group presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $60.00.
About Performance Food Group
Performance Food Group Company, through its subsidiaries, markets and distributes food and food-related products in the United States. It operates in two segments, Foodservice and Vistar. The company offers a range of frozen foods, including meats, fully prepared appetizers and entrees, fruits, vegetables, and desserts; canned and dry foods; fresh meats; dairy products; beverage products; imported specialties; fresh produce; and candy, snack, and other products, as well as beef, seafood, shortenings and oils, baked goods, salad dressings, teas and cocoas, pork, and others.
Read More: High-Yield Dividend Stocks
Receive News & Ratings for Performance Food Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Performance Food Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.