Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. Buys Shares of 8,040 Performance Food Group (NYSE:PFGC)

Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. bought a new stake in shares of Performance Food Group (NYSE:PFGC) in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund bought 8,040 shares of the food distribution company’s stock, valued at approximately $463,000.

A number of other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Strs Ohio lifted its position in Performance Food Group by 32.2% during the first quarter. Strs Ohio now owns 154,100 shares of the food distribution company’s stock valued at $8,877,000 after purchasing an additional 37,500 shares during the last quarter. Arlington Partners LLC bought a new stake in Performance Food Group during the first quarter valued at approximately $114,000. Scout Investments Inc. lifted its position in Performance Food Group by 10.6% during the first quarter. Scout Investments Inc. now owns 241,594 shares of the food distribution company’s stock valued at $13,918,000 after purchasing an additional 23,247 shares during the last quarter. First Hawaiian Bank bought a new stake in Performance Food Group during the first quarter valued at approximately $343,000. Finally, Susquehanna International Group LLP lifted its position in Performance Food Group by 73.1% during the fourth quarter. Susquehanna International Group LLP now owns 60,726 shares of the food distribution company’s stock valued at $2,891,000 after purchasing an additional 25,651 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 96.10% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE PFGC opened at $54.64 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.85, a current ratio of 1.52 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.36. Performance Food Group has a 52 week low of $19.63 and a 52 week high of $59.89. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $56.74 and its 200 day moving average is $49.96. The company has a market cap of $7.31 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -47.10 and a beta of 1.55.

Performance Food Group (NYSE:PFGC) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, May 5th. The food distribution company reported $0.19 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.28 by ($0.09). The firm had revenue of $7.20 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $7.01 billion. Performance Food Group had a positive return on equity of 2.92% and a negative net margin of 0.58%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 2.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.58 earnings per share. Equities research analysts anticipate that Performance Food Group will post 1.12 earnings per share for the current year.

Several research analysts have commented on PFGC shares. Credit Suisse Group lifted their price target on shares of Performance Food Group from $56.00 to $60.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 4th. Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on shares of Performance Food Group from $58.00 to $62.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, April 19th. Piper Sandler started coverage on shares of Performance Food Group in a research note on Thursday, April 15th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $64.00 price target on the stock. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price target on shares of Performance Food Group from $56.00 to $62.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 27th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets lifted their price target on shares of Performance Food Group from $52.00 to $58.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 4th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the stock. Performance Food Group presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $60.00.

About Performance Food Group

Performance Food Group Company, through its subsidiaries, markets and distributes food and food-related products in the United States. It operates in two segments, Foodservice and Vistar. The company offers a range of frozen foods, including meats, fully prepared appetizers and entrees, fruits, vegetables, and desserts; canned and dry foods; fresh meats; dairy products; beverage products; imported specialties; fresh produce; and candy, snack, and other products, as well as beef, seafood, shortenings and oils, baked goods, salad dressings, teas and cocoas, pork, and others.

