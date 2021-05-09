Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. Sells 470 Shares of Las Vegas Sands Corp. (NYSE:LVS)

Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. lowered its stake in shares of Las Vegas Sands Corp. (NYSE:LVS) by 5.3% during the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 8,400 shares of the casino operator’s stock after selling 470 shares during the quarter. Stratos Wealth Partners LTD.’s holdings in Las Vegas Sands were worth $510,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in LVS. Manchester Financial Inc. raised its position in shares of Las Vegas Sands by 64.4% during the fourth quarter. Manchester Financial Inc. now owns 518 shares of the casino operator’s stock valued at $31,000 after buying an additional 203 shares during the last quarter. Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd bought a new stake in shares of Las Vegas Sands during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $35,000. Sugarloaf Wealth Management LLC increased its position in Las Vegas Sands by 52.6% in the first quarter. Sugarloaf Wealth Management LLC now owns 580 shares of the casino operator’s stock worth $35,000 after purchasing an additional 200 shares during the last quarter. RMR Wealth Builders bought a new stake in Las Vegas Sands in the fourth quarter worth $36,000. Finally, Graves Light Private Wealth Management Inc. increased its position in Las Vegas Sands by 63.8% in the first quarter. Graves Light Private Wealth Management Inc. now owns 606 shares of the casino operator’s stock worth $37,000 after purchasing an additional 236 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 37.30% of the company’s stock.

Several equities research analysts recently weighed in on LVS shares. Morgan Stanley boosted their price target on shares of Las Vegas Sands from $54.00 to $58.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Monday, May 3rd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price objective on shares of Las Vegas Sands from $62.00 to $72.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, March 15th. HSBC dropped their price objective on shares of Las Vegas Sands from $55.20 to $53.50 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, January 28th. Credit Suisse Group lifted their price objective on shares of Las Vegas Sands from $58.00 to $69.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 22nd. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their price objective on shares of Las Vegas Sands from $64.00 to $73.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 11th. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Las Vegas Sands currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $61.37.

NYSE:LVS opened at $57.70 on Friday. Las Vegas Sands Corp. has a 1-year low of $42.43 and a 1-year high of $66.76. The company has a 50-day moving average of $61.14 and a 200 day moving average of $57.72. The firm has a market cap of $44.08 billion, a PE ratio of -58.28 and a beta of 1.35. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.60, a current ratio of 1.31 and a quick ratio of 1.30.

Las Vegas Sands (NYSE:LVS) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 20th. The casino operator reported ($0.25) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.27) by $0.02. Las Vegas Sands had a negative net margin of 12.67% and a negative return on equity of 12.97%. The company had revenue of $1.20 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.37 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned ($0.03) earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 15.6% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Las Vegas Sands Corp. will post -2.06 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Las Vegas Sands Corp., together with its subsidiaries, develops, owns, and operates integrated resorts in Asia and the United States. It owns and operates The Venetian Macao Resort Hotel, the Londoner Macao, The Parisian Macao, The Plaza Macao and Four Seasons Hotel Macao, Cotai Strip, and the Sands Macao in Macao, the People's Republic of China; and Marina Bay Sands in Singapore.

