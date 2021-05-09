Royal Bank of Canada Boosts Constellation Software (OTCMKTS:CNSWF) Price Target to $2,100.00

Constellation Software (OTCMKTS:CNSWF) had its target price lifted by Royal Bank of Canada from $2,000.00 to $2,100.00 in a research note published on Thursday, The Fly reports. Royal Bank of Canada currently has an outperform rating on the stock.

Several other analysts also recently weighed in on CNSWF. Scotiabank boosted their price target on Constellation Software from $1,900.00 to $2,000.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a research note on Thursday. BMO Capital Markets increased their price target on shares of Constellation Software from $1,850.00 to $2,000.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a report on Thursday. CIBC reduced their price target on shares of Constellation Software from $1,865.00 to $1,760.00 and set an outperform rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, February 16th. Finally, Raymond James upped their price objective on shares of Constellation Software from $1,700.00 to $2,000.00 and gave the company a market perform rating in a report on Thursday. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of Buy and an average target price of $2,020.00.

Get Constellation Software alerts:

OTCMKTS:CNSWF opened at $1,481.10 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.64, a current ratio of 0.73 and a quick ratio of 0.72. Constellation Software has a twelve month low of $990.00 and a twelve month high of $1,619.98. The company’s 50 day moving average is $1,448.22 and its two-hundred day moving average is $1,304.20.

Constellation Software (OTCMKTS:CNSWF) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Friday, February 12th. The company reported $11.38 EPS for the quarter. The business had revenue of $1.09 billion during the quarter. Constellation Software had a net margin of 9.91% and a return on equity of 85.65%.

About Constellation Software

Constellation Software Inc, together with its subsidiaries, acquires, builds, and manages vertical market software businesses in the United States, Canada, Italy, Germany, India, United Kingdom, Brazil, Switzerland, Austria, Israel, and internationally. It operates through two segments, Public Sector and Private Sector.

Read More: What are high-yield dividend stocks?

Receive News & Ratings for Constellation Software Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Constellation Software and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.