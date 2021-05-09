Dream Impact Trust (OTCMKTS:DDHRF) PT Raised to $8.00

Dream Impact Trust (OTCMKTS:DDHRF) had its price objective increased by TD Securities from $7.50 to $8.00 in a report released on Wednesday morning, The Fly reports. They currently have a buy rating on the stock.

Shares of Dream Impact Trust stock opened at $5.53 on Wednesday. Dream Impact Trust has a 1 year low of $4.80 and a 1 year high of $5.54.

Dream Impact Trust Company Profile

Dream Hard Asset Alternatives Trust specializes in hard asset alternative investments including real estate, real estate lending and infrastructure, including renewable power.

