Hugo Boss (OTCMKTS:BOSSY) Earns “Sell” Rating from Societe Generale

Societe Generale reaffirmed their sell rating on shares of Hugo Boss (OTCMKTS:BOSSY) in a research report sent to investors on Thursday, The Fly reports.

Several other research firms have also recently commented on BOSSY. Royal Bank of Canada upgraded shares of Hugo Boss from a sector perform rating to an outperform rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 16th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reissued a neutral rating on shares of Hugo Boss in a report on Tuesday, January 12th. DZ Bank restated a sell rating on shares of Hugo Boss in a research report on Wednesday. Morgan Stanley reiterated an equal weight rating on shares of Hugo Boss in a research report on Friday, March 12th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered Hugo Boss from a hold rating to a sell rating in a report on Tuesday, May 4th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of Hold.

Hugo Boss stock opened at $10.38 on Thursday. Hugo Boss has a one year low of $4.53 and a one year high of $10.49. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $8.62 and a 200-day simple moving average of $7.11. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.65 billion, a P/E ratio of -23.06 and a beta of 1.69.

The company also recently announced a dividend, which will be paid on Monday, May 24th. Investors of record on Thursday, May 13th will be issued a dividend of $0.0095 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, May 12th. This represents a yield of 0.1%. Hugo Boss’s payout ratio is 1.49%.

About Hugo Boss

Hugo Boss AG, together with its subsidiaries, develops, markets, and distributes clothes, shoes, and accessories for men and women worldwide. The company offers business, casual, athleisure, and evening wear; shoes and accessories; and licensed products, including fragrances, eyewear, and watches, as well as children's fashion products.

