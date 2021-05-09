Central Asia Metals (LON:CAML) Reaches New 52-Week High at $297.50

Central Asia Metals plc (LON:CAML) shares reached a new 52-week high during mid-day trading on Friday . The stock traded as high as GBX 297.50 ($3.89) and last traded at GBX 287 ($3.75), with a volume of 495517 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at GBX 287 ($3.75).
Separately, Berenberg Bank dropped their price target on Central Asia Metals from GBX 300 ($3.92) to GBX 290 ($3.79) and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, April 14th.
The company has a 50 day simple moving average of GBX 266.29 and a 200-day simple moving average of GBX 233.38. The stock has a market cap of £505.20 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.59. The company has a current ratio of 0.99, a quick ratio of 0.77 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 20.65.
About Central Asia Metals (LON:CAML)
Central Asia Metals plc, together with its subsidiaries, mines and explores for mineral properties. It primarily explores for copper, zinc, lead, and silver deposits. It holds 100% interests in the solvent extraction- electrowinning copper plant located near the city of Balkhash in central Kazakhstan; and Sasa mine located in north eastern Macedonia.
