BioNTech (NASDAQ:BNTX) Shares Up 8.7%

BioNTech SE (NASDAQ:BNTX)’s share price shot up 8.7% during mid-day trading on Friday . The stock traded as high as $185.77 and last traded at $182.61. 69,490 shares changed hands during trading, a decline of 97% from the average session volume of 2,473,021 shares. The stock had previously closed at $168.00.

Several research firms recently issued reports on BNTX. Berenberg Bank set a $130.00 price target on shares of BioNTech and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 6th. SVB Leerink lifted their price target on shares of BioNTech from $110.00 to $118.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research note on Monday, April 19th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a $104.00 target price on shares of BioNTech and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 6th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of BioNTech from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $193.00 target price for the company in a research report on Friday. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, three have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. BioNTech currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $116.11.

The business’s 50-day moving average is $136.57 and its two-hundred day moving average is $112.35. The firm has a market cap of $44.37 billion, a P/E ratio of -91.86 and a beta of -1.74.

BioNTech (NASDAQ:BNTX) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, March 29th. The company reported $1.57 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.56) by $2.13. BioNTech had a negative net margin of 250.12% and a negative return on equity of 66.72%. On average, sell-side analysts predict that BioNTech SE will post -1.74 EPS for the current year.

Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Sterling Investment Advisors Ltd. acquired a new position in BioNTech during the 1st quarter valued at about $27,000. John W. Brooker & Co. CPAs acquired a new position in BioNTech during the 1st quarter valued at about $33,000. Parallel Advisors LLC boosted its stake in BioNTech by 550.0% during the 1st quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 325 shares of the company’s stock valued at $35,000 after purchasing an additional 275 shares during the period. Captrust Financial Advisors boosted its stake in BioNTech by 433.3% during the 4th quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 400 shares of the company’s stock valued at $33,000 after purchasing an additional 325 shares during the period. Finally, US Bancorp DE acquired a new position in BioNTech during the 4th quarter valued at about $46,000. 10.75% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

BioNTech SE, a biotechnology company, develops and commercializes immunotherapies for cancer and other infectious diseases. The company is involved in the developing of FixVac product candidates, including BNT111, which is in Phase I clinical trial for advance melanoma; BNT112 that is in Phase I/IIa trial for prostate cancer; BNT113, which is in Phase I/II trial to treat HPV+ head and neck cancers; BNT114 that is in Phase I clinical trial for triple negative breast cancer; BNT115 in a Phase I trial in ovarian cancer; and BNT116 for non-small cell lung cancer.It also develops neoantigen specific immunotherapies, such as Autogene cevumeran (BNT122), which is in Phase II clinical trial for first-line melanoma, as well as in Phase I clinical trial to treat multiple solid tumors; mRNA intratumoral immunotherapy comprising SAR441000 that is in Phase I clinical trial for solid tumors; and BNT141 and BNT142 to treat multiple solid tumors.

