Mortgage Advice Bureau (LON:MAB1) Hits New 12-Month High at $1,325.00

Mortgage Advice Bureau (Holdings) plc (LON:MAB1)’s share price reached a new 52-week high during mid-day trading on Friday . The company traded as high as GBX 1,325 ($17.31) and last traded at GBX 1,325 ($17.31), with a volume of 7444 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at GBX 1,210 ($15.81).

Separately, Shore Capital restated a “buy” rating on shares of Mortgage Advice Bureau in a research report on Wednesday, January 20th.

The company has a current ratio of 1.62, a quick ratio of 1.45 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 7.20. The company has a market capitalization of £704.28 million and a P/E ratio of 56.14. The business has a 50 day moving average price of GBX 1,169.25 and a 200 day moving average price of GBX 934.92.

The business also recently declared a dividend, which will be paid on Friday, May 28th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, April 29th will be paid a GBX 19.20 ($0.25) dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, April 29th. This is a boost from Mortgage Advice Bureau’s previous dividend of $6.40. This represents a dividend yield of 1.73%. Mortgage Advice Bureau’s dividend payout ratio is 0.54%.

In other Mortgage Advice Bureau news, insider Nathan James McLean Imlach bought 139 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, April 30th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of GBX 1,150 ($15.02) per share, with a total value of £1,598.50 ($2,088.45). Also, insider David Preece sold 600,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of GBX 1,100 ($14.37), for a total value of £6,600,000 ($8,622,942.25). Over the last ninety days, insiders bought 501 shares of company stock valued at $538,525.

About Mortgage Advice Bureau (LON:MAB1)

Mortgage Advice Bureau (Holdings) PLC, together with its subsidiaries, provides mortgage advice services in the United Kingdom. The company provides advice on approximately 12,000 residential and buy-to-let mortgage products through mortgage intermediaries. It also offers advice on protection and general insurance products.

