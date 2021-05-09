Morgan Sindall Group (LON:MGNS) Reaches New 52-Week High at $2,350.00

Morgan Sindall Group plc (LON:MGNS)’s share price reached a new 52-week high during mid-day trading on Friday . The company traded as high as GBX 2,350 ($30.70) and last traded at GBX 2,350 ($30.70), with a volume of 75434 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at GBX 2,280 ($29.79).

Separately, Liberum Capital lifted their target price on shares of Morgan Sindall Group from GBX 1,700 ($22.21) to GBX 1,800 ($23.52) and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, March 1st.

The company has a current ratio of 1.13, a quick ratio of 0.81 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 27.61. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of GBX 1,945.88 and a 200 day moving average price of GBX 1,589.96. The firm has a market cap of £1.09 billion and a PE ratio of 23.96.

The business also recently declared a dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, May 19th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, April 29th will be issued a dividend of GBX 40 ($0.52) per share. This represents a dividend yield of 2.42%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, April 29th. This is a positive change from Morgan Sindall Group’s previous dividend of $21.00. Morgan Sindall Group’s payout ratio is currently 0.21%.

In related news, insider Steve Crummett sold 12,756 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of GBX 1,776 ($23.20), for a total value of £226,546.56 ($295,984.53). Also, insider John Christopher Morgan sold 380,170 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, April 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of GBX 2,050 ($26.78), for a total transaction of £7,793,485 ($10,182,238.05). In the last quarter, insiders have sold 413,786 shares of company stock worth $840,093,964.

About Morgan Sindall Group (LON:MGNS)

Morgan Sindall Group plc operates as a construction and regeneration company in the United Kingdom. The company operates in six divisions: Construction & Infrastructure, Fit Out, Property Services, Partnership Housing, Urban Regeneration, and Investments. The Construction & Infrastructure division offers infrastructure services to highways, rail, aviation, energy, water, and nuclear markets; and construction services in education, healthcare, defence, commercial, industrial, leisure, and retail markets.

