MicroVision (NASDAQ:MVIS) Shares Up 8.6%

Shares of MicroVision, Inc. (NASDAQ:MVIS) shot up 8.6% during trading on Friday . The stock traded as high as $15.20 and last traded at $15.20. 101,237 shares traded hands during trading, a decline of 100% from the average session volume of 24,313,328 shares. The stock had previously closed at $14.00.

Separately, HC Wainwright reaffirmed a “neutral” rating on shares of MicroVision in a report on Monday, March 15th.

The stock has a market cap of $2.23 billion, a P/E ratio of -128.18 and a beta of 3.61. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $14.98 and its 200-day simple moving average is $9.41.

MicroVision (NASDAQ:MVIS) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 29th. The electronics maker reported ($0.04) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.02) by ($0.02). On average, equities analysts predict that MicroVision, Inc. will post -0.1 earnings per share for the current year.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. RMR Wealth Builders bought a new stake in MicroVision in the 4th quarter valued at about $27,000. Compagnie Lombard Odier SCmA acquired a new position in shares of MicroVision in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $93,000. Jacobi Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of MicroVision in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $36,000. Advisory Services Network LLC raised its position in shares of MicroVision by 16.7% in the 4th quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC now owns 7,000 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $38,000 after buying an additional 1,000 shares in the last quarter. Finally, MCF Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of MicroVision by 144.0% in the 4th quarter. MCF Advisors LLC now owns 7,320 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $39,000 after buying an additional 4,320 shares in the last quarter. 8.93% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

MicroVision Company Profile (NASDAQ:MVIS)

MicroVision, Inc develops lidar sensors used in automotive safety and autonomous driving applications. Its laser beam scanning technology is based on micro-electrical mechanical systems, laser diodes, opto-mechanics, electronics, algorithms and software. The company also develops micro-display concepts and designs for head-mounted augmented reality (AR) headsets, as well as 1440i MEMS module that can support AR headsets; Interactive Display modules used in smart speakers and other devices; and Consumer Lidar used in smart home systems.

