The Goldman Sachs Group Analysts Give Evonik Industries (FRA:EVK) a €32.50 Price Target

The Goldman Sachs Group set a €32.50 ($38.24) price target on Evonik Industries (FRA:EVK) in a research note released on Thursday, Borsen Zeitung reports. The firm currently has a buy rating on the stock.

Several other research firms have also recently commented on EVK. Credit Suisse Group set a €24.00 ($28.24) target price on Evonik Industries and gave the stock a sell rating in a research report on Thursday, April 22nd. Baader Bank set a €31.00 ($36.47) target price on Evonik Industries and gave the stock a sell rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 27th. Barclays set a €30.00 ($35.29) target price on Evonik Industries and gave the stock a buy rating in a research report on Thursday, March 4th. Kepler Capital Markets set a €29.00 ($34.12) target price on Evonik Industries and gave the stock a neutral rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 12th. Finally, UBS Group set a €25.00 ($29.41) target price on Evonik Industries and gave the stock a sell rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 14th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company. The company presently has an average rating of Hold and an average price target of €30.86 ($36.30).

Get Evonik Industries alerts:

Shares of FRA EVK opened at €30.04 ($35.34) on Thursday. Evonik Industries has a fifty-two week low of €26.78 ($31.51) and a fifty-two week high of €32.97 ($38.79). The stock has a fifty day moving average of €30.03 and a 200-day moving average of €27.12.

Evonik Industries AG engages in the specialty chemicals business. It operates through Specialty Additives, Nutrition & Care, Smart Materials, Performance Materials, and Services segments. The Specialty Additives segment provides polyurethane additives, organically modified silicones, isophorones, epoxy curing agents, oil additives, fumed silicas, matting agents, TAA and TAA derivatives, and acetylenic diol-based surfactants for consumer goods and specialized industrial applications.

Featured Story: Why is Cost of Capital Important?

Receive News & Ratings for Evonik Industries Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Evonik Industries and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.