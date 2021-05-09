Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. Raises Stock Holdings in Hercules Capital, Inc. (NYSE:HTGC)

Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. grew its stake in Hercules Capital, Inc. (NYSE:HTGC) by 30.6% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 35,693 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after buying an additional 8,373 shares during the quarter. Stratos Wealth Partners LTD.’s holdings in Hercules Capital were worth $572,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the business. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can boosted its stake in shares of Hercules Capital by 22.9% in the third quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 51,016 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $590,000 after acquiring an additional 9,507 shares during the period. Sound Income Strategies LLC boosted its stake in shares of Hercules Capital by 5.3% in the fourth quarter. Sound Income Strategies LLC now owns 2,138,681 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $30,840,000 after acquiring an additional 108,256 shares during the period. Huntington National Bank bought a new position in shares of Hercules Capital in the fourth quarter worth about $26,000. Kovack Advisors Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Hercules Capital by 17.4% in the fourth quarter. Kovack Advisors Inc. now owns 23,253 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $335,000 after acquiring an additional 3,439 shares during the period. Finally, Gilman Hill Asset Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Hercules Capital by 3.7% in the fourth quarter. Gilman Hill Asset Management LLC now owns 480,975 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $6,936,000 after acquiring an additional 17,111 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 28.89% of the company’s stock.

A number of brokerages recently commented on HTGC. Oppenheimer began coverage on Hercules Capital in a research note on Monday, May 3rd. They set an “outperform” rating and a $17.50 price target for the company. TheStreet raised Hercules Capital from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a research note on Friday, March 12th. Royal Bank of Canada began coverage on Hercules Capital in a research note on Wednesday, March 31st. They set an “outperform” rating and a $17.00 price target for the company. Zacks Investment Research lowered Hercules Capital from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $18.00 price target for the company. in a research note on Monday, May 3rd. Finally, B. Riley increased their price target on Hercules Capital from $16.50 to $18.50 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, April 30th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $15.44.

In other Hercules Capital news, Director Thomas J. Fallon sold 15,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, March 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $16.56, for a total transaction of $248,400.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 49,937 shares in the company, valued at approximately $826,956.72. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website . Also, CEO Scott Bluestein sold 80,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $15.80, for a total value of $1,264,000.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 923,086 shares in the company, valued at $14,584,758.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Corporate insiders own 3.30% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:HTGC opened at $17.66 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.04 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.35 and a beta of 1.57. Hercules Capital, Inc. has a 1 year low of $9.23 and a 1 year high of $17.71. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $16.72 and a 200-day simple moving average of $14.83. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.07, a current ratio of 2.35 and a quick ratio of 2.35.

Hercules Capital (NYSE:HTGC) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, February 22nd. The financial services provider reported $0.37 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.33 by $0.04. Hercules Capital had a return on equity of 13.58% and a net margin of 42.72%. The firm had revenue of $75.33 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $70.59 million. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.38 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 6.7% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts expect that Hercules Capital, Inc. will post 1.35 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, May 19th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, May 12th will be issued a $0.39 dividend. This represents a $1.56 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 8.83%. This is an increase from Hercules Capital’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.32. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, May 11th. Hercules Capital’s dividend payout ratio is presently 90.78%.

About Hercules Capital

Hercules Capital, Inc is a business development company. The firm specializing in providing venture debt, debt, senior secured loans, and growth capital to privately held venture capital-backed companies at all stages of development from startups, to expansion stage including select publicly listed companies and select special opportunity lower middle market companies that require additional capital to fund acquisitions, recapitalizations and refinancing and established-stage companies.

