Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. Has $559,000 Stake in Western Asset Municipal Defined Opportunity Trust Inc. (NYSE:MTT)

Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. lessened its stake in shares of Western Asset Municipal Defined Opportunity Trust Inc. (NYSE:MTT) by 40.7% during the first quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 26,450 shares of the company’s stock after selling 18,160 shares during the quarter. Stratos Wealth Partners LTD.’s holdings in Western Asset Municipal Defined Opportunity Trust were worth $559,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in MTT. International Assets Investment Management LLC bought a new stake in Western Asset Municipal Defined Opportunity Trust during the 4th quarter valued at $40,000. First Trust Advisors LP increased its stake in Western Asset Municipal Defined Opportunity Trust by 8.1% during the 4th quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 15,990 shares of the company’s stock valued at $333,000 after purchasing an additional 1,198 shares in the last quarter. Almitas Capital LLC bought a new stake in Western Asset Municipal Defined Opportunity Trust during the 4th quarter valued at $378,000. YorkBridge Wealth Partners LLC bought a new stake in Western Asset Municipal Defined Opportunity Trust during the 1st quarter valued at $414,000. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company MN grew its stake in shares of Western Asset Municipal Defined Opportunity Trust by 1.5% in the 4th quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 51,521 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,072,000 after acquiring an additional 749 shares in the last quarter.

NYSE MTT opened at $21.19 on Friday. Western Asset Municipal Defined Opportunity Trust Inc. has a 1 year low of $18.47 and a 1 year high of $21.59. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $21.15 and a 200-day moving average price of $20.89.

The business also recently declared a dividend, which was paid on Monday, May 3rd. Investors of record on Friday, April 23rd were issued a $0.049 dividend. This represents a dividend yield of 2.78%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, April 22nd.

About Western Asset Municipal Defined Opportunity Trust

Western Asset Municipal Defined Opportunity Trust Inc is a close-ended fixed income mutual fund launched and managed by Legg Mason Partners Fund Advisor, LLC. The fund is co-managed by Western Asset Management Company. It invests in fixed income markets of the United States. The fund makes its investments in the securities of companies operating across diversified sectors.

