The Goldman Sachs Group Analysts Give Deutsche Post (FRA:DPW) a €64.00 Price Target

The Goldman Sachs Group set a €64.00 ($75.29) price objective on Deutsche Post (FRA:DPW) in a research report report published on Wednesday morning, Borsen Zeitung reports. The firm currently has a buy rating on the stock.

DPW has been the topic of a number of other research reports. Baader Bank set a €45.00 ($52.94) price target on shares of Deutsche Post and gave the company a buy rating in a report on Wednesday. Kepler Capital Markets set a €38.00 ($44.71) price objective on shares of Deutsche Post and gave the company a neutral rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 9th. Barclays set a €58.00 ($68.24) price objective on shares of Deutsche Post and gave the company a buy rating in a research report on Wednesday. Credit Suisse Group set a €51.26 ($60.31) price objective on shares of Deutsche Post and gave the company a neutral rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 20th. Finally, Independent Research set a €53.00 ($62.35) price objective on shares of Deutsche Post and gave the company a buy rating in a research report on Monday, April 12th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Deutsche Post has a consensus rating of Buy and an average price target of €55.72 ($65.55).

DPW stock opened at €51.00 ($60.00) on Wednesday. Deutsche Post has a 52-week low of €30.52 ($35.91) and a 52-week high of €41.32 ($48.61). The company’s 50 day simple moving average is €47.49 and its 200-day simple moving average is €42.73.

Deutsche Post AG operates as a mail and logistics company in Germany, rest of Europe, the Americas, the Asia Pacific, the Middle East, and Africa. The company operates through five segments: Post & Parcel Germany; Express; Global Forwarding, Freight; Supply Chain; and eCommerce Solutions. The Post & Parcel Germany segment transports and delivers mail, letters, parcels, physical and hybrid letters, special products for merchandize, and registered mail to private and business customers.

