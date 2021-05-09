Luminar Technologies (NASDAQ:LAZR) Trading 8.8% Higher

Luminar Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:LAZR)’s share price traded up 8.8% during mid-day trading on Friday . The stock traded as high as $21.50 and last traded at $21.35. 44,963 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 99% from the average session volume of 6,699,271 shares. The stock had previously closed at $19.62.

Several research analysts have issued reports on the stock. Craig Hallum assumed coverage on shares of Luminar Technologies in a report on Thursday, March 25th. They issued a “hold” rating and a $24.00 target price for the company. Bank of America assumed coverage on shares of Luminar Technologies in a report on Monday, April 26th. They set a “neutral” rating for the company. Northland Securities upgraded shares of Luminar Technologies from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $38.00 price target for the company in a research report on Thursday, March 18th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Luminar Technologies from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 24th. Finally, R. F. Lafferty initiated coverage on shares of Luminar Technologies in a research report on Thursday, January 14th. They set a “buy” rating and a $38.00 target price for the company. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $33.75.

The stock has a 50-day moving average of $23.01.

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of LAZR. Sowell Financial Services LLC purchased a new position in shares of Luminar Technologies during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $71,000. Coastal Investment Advisors Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Luminar Technologies during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $419,000. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC purchased a new position in shares of Luminar Technologies during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $71,000. International Assets Investment Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Luminar Technologies during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $271,000. Finally, Janney Montgomery Scott LLC purchased a new stake in Luminar Technologies in the 4th quarter worth $444,000. 7.78% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Luminar Technologies

Luminar Technologies, Inc operates as a vehicle sensor and software company for passenger cars and commercial trucks. The company operates in two segments, Autonomy Solutions and Other Component Sales. The Autonomy Solutions segment designs, manufactures, and sells lidar sensors, and related perception and autonomy software solutions for original equipment manufacturers in the automobile, commercial vehicle, robo-taxi, and other related industries.

