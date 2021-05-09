State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D Sells 3,408 Shares of Steel Dynamics, Inc. (NASDAQ:STLD)

State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D cut its position in shares of Steel Dynamics, Inc. (NASDAQ:STLD) by 3.0% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 109,657 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after selling 3,408 shares during the quarter. State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D’s holdings in Steel Dynamics were worth $5,566,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Northwest Investment Counselors LLC bought a new position in shares of Steel Dynamics during the first quarter valued at $28,000. Ellevest Inc. purchased a new stake in Steel Dynamics during the fourth quarter valued at $26,000. Capital Asset Advisory Services LLC purchased a new stake in Steel Dynamics during the fourth quarter valued at $51,000. TD Ameritrade Investment Management LLC purchased a new stake in Steel Dynamics during the fourth quarter valued at $51,000. Finally, Valeo Financial Advisors LLC increased its position in Steel Dynamics by 145.3% during the first quarter. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC now owns 1,408 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $71,000 after acquiring an additional 834 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 79.95% of the company’s stock.

STLD has been the subject of a number of research reports. The Goldman Sachs Group initiated coverage on Steel Dynamics in a research report on Thursday, April 15th. They set a “buy” rating and a $57.00 price objective for the company. BMO Capital Markets upped their price target on Steel Dynamics from $46.00 to $52.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 18th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Steel Dynamics from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $56.00 price target for the company in a research report on Tuesday, March 16th. Bank of America upgraded Steel Dynamics from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their price target for the stock from $49.00 to $61.00 in a research report on Monday, April 26th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group upped their price target on Steel Dynamics from $52.00 to $55.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, April 26th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, seven have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $51.70.

In other news, SVP Glenn Pushis sold 24,340 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, April 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $54.81, for a total value of $1,334,075.40. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 137,536 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $7,538,348.16. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website . Also, Director Keith E. Busse sold 8,035 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $49.06, for a total value of $394,197.10. 5.00% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Shares of Steel Dynamics stock opened at $63.36 on Friday. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $51.54 and a 200 day moving average of $41.48. Steel Dynamics, Inc. has a 12 month low of $20.97 and a 12 month high of $63.72. The firm has a market cap of $13.38 billion, a PE ratio of 27.91, a PEG ratio of 1.06 and a beta of 1.40. The company has a current ratio of 3.28, a quick ratio of 1.91 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.65.

Steel Dynamics (NASDAQ:STLD) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, April 18th. The basic materials company reported $2.10 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.98 by $0.12. Steel Dynamics had a return on equity of 13.33% and a net margin of 5.17%. The company had revenue of $3.54 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.41 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $0.88 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 37.6% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Steel Dynamics, Inc. will post 2.63 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, April 16th. Investors of record on Wednesday, March 31st were paid a dividend of $0.26 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, March 30th. This is a positive change from Steel Dynamics’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.25. This represents a $1.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.64%. Steel Dynamics’s dividend payout ratio is presently 33.55%.

Steel Dynamics, Inc engages in the manufacture of steel products and metal recycling. It operates through the following segments: Steel Operations, Metals Recycling Operations, and Steel Fabrication Operations. The Steel Operations segment consists of sheet products including hot roll, cold roll, and coated steel; long products including structural steel beams, pilings, and standard and premium grade rail; and steel finishing services such as turning, polishing, straightening, chamfering, threading, and precision saw-cutting.

