Jennifer Baldock Sells 49,403 Shares of Surgery Partners, Inc. (NASDAQ:SGRY) Stock

Surgery Partners, Inc. (NASDAQ:SGRY) insider Jennifer Baldock sold 49,403 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $52.01, for a total transaction of $2,569,450.03. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 150,463 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $7,825,580.63. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website.

Shares of SGRY opened at $51.61 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 1.51, a quick ratio of 1.43 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.45. The stock has a market cap of $3.09 billion, a P/E ratio of -14.14 and a beta of 3.18. The company has a 50-day moving average of $45.18 and a two-hundred day moving average of $34.17. Surgery Partners, Inc. has a 12-month low of $8.57 and a 12-month high of $52.71.

Get Surgery Partners alerts:

Surgery Partners (NASDAQ:SGRY) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, May 5th. The company reported ($0.30) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.30). Surgery Partners had a negative net margin of 7.64% and a negative return on equity of 4.73%. As a group, analysts forecast that Surgery Partners, Inc. will post -1.45 EPS for the current fiscal year.

SGRY has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. Royal Bank of Canada raised their price objective on shares of Surgery Partners from $54.00 to $61.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Surgery Partners from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, February 19th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $30.81.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of SGRY. Victory Capital Management Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Surgery Partners by 1,057.7% during the first quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 827,840 shares of the company’s stock worth $36,641,000 after buying an additional 756,332 shares in the last quarter. FMR LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Surgery Partners during the first quarter worth about $6,029,000. Avidity Partners Management LP purchased a new stake in shares of Surgery Partners during the fourth quarter worth about $15,404,000. BlackRock Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Surgery Partners by 24.6% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 1,957,877 shares of the company’s stock worth $86,657,000 after buying an additional 386,547 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Federated Hermes Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Surgery Partners by 147.6% during the fourth quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 140,310 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,070,000 after buying an additional 83,648 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 94.10% of the company’s stock.

About Surgery Partners

Surgery Partners, Inc, through its subsidiaries, owns and operates a network of surgical facilities and ancillary services in the United States. The company operates through Surgical Facility Services and Ancillary Services segments. Its surgical facilities comprise ambulatory surgery centers and surgical hospitals that offer non-emergency surgical procedures in various specialties, including gastroenterology, general surgery, ophthalmology, orthopedics, and pain management.

Read More: Google Finance Portfolio Tips and Tricks



Receive News & Ratings for Surgery Partners Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Surgery Partners and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.