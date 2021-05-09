Edgewell Personal Care (NYSE:EPC) Stock Rating Upgraded by Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Edgewell Personal Care (NYSE:EPC) from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research report sent to investors on Wednesday morning, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Edgewell Personal Care Co. manufactures and markets personal care products. The company’s brand consists of Schick(R) and Wilkinson Sword(R) men’s and women’s shaving systems and disposable razors; Edge(R) and Skintimate(R) shave preparations; Playtex(R), Stayfree(R), Carefree(R) and o.b. (R) feminine care products; Banana Boat(R) and Hawaiian Tropic(R) sun care products; Playtex(R) infant feeding, Diaper Genie(R) and gloves; Wet Ones(R) moist wipes. Edgewell Personal Care Co., formerly known as Energizer Holdings, is based in St Louis, United States. “

Separately, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their price objective on Edgewell Personal Care from $38.00 to $41.00 and gave the company a hold rating in a report on Monday, May 3rd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $42.33.

Shares of Edgewell Personal Care stock opened at $43.59 on Wednesday. Edgewell Personal Care has a fifty-two week low of $25.05 and a fifty-two week high of $44.00. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.86, a current ratio of 1.93 and a quick ratio of 1.31. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.37 billion, a P/E ratio of 35.15, a P/E/G ratio of 2.74 and a beta of 0.95. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $38.85 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $34.84.

Edgewell Personal Care (NYSE:EPC) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, May 6th. The company reported $0.70 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.61 by $0.09. Edgewell Personal Care had a net margin of 3.47% and a return on equity of 10.83%. The firm had revenue of $519.30 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $534.26 million. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.92 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was down .7% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts expect that Edgewell Personal Care will post 2.74 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, July 7th. Stockholders of record on Friday, June 4th will be given a $0.15 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, June 3rd. This represents a $0.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.38%. Edgewell Personal Care’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 21.98%.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Retirement Systems of Alabama lifted its holdings in Edgewell Personal Care by 195.9% in the fourth quarter. Retirement Systems of Alabama now owns 209,950 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,260,000 after buying an additional 138,987 shares during the period. Victory Capital Management Inc. raised its position in shares of Edgewell Personal Care by 32.8% in the 4th quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 2,554,658 shares of the company’s stock worth $88,340,000 after acquiring an additional 631,664 shares in the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its stake in shares of Edgewell Personal Care by 11.9% in the 4th quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 591,628 shares of the company’s stock valued at $20,458,000 after purchasing an additional 62,691 shares during the period. Norges Bank bought a new stake in shares of Edgewell Personal Care during the 4th quarter valued at about $27,323,000. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp grew its stake in Edgewell Personal Care by 17.3% during the fourth quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 740,243 shares of the company’s stock worth $25,597,000 after purchasing an additional 109,215 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 92.30% of the company’s stock.

About Edgewell Personal Care

Edgewell Personal Care Company is a manufacturer and marketer of personal care products in the wet shave, sun and skin care, feminine care and infant care categories. As of September 30, 2016, the Company had a portfolio of over 25 brands. It manages its business in four segments: Wet Shave, Sun and Skin Care, Feminine Care and All Other.

