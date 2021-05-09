Victory Capital (NASDAQ:VCTR) Sets New 52-Week High Following Dividend Announcement

Shares of Victory Capital Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:VCTR) hit a new 52-week high during trading on Friday following a dividend announcement from the company. The stock traded as high as $29.86 and last traded at $29.86, with a volume of 751 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at $28.25.

The newly announced dividend which will be paid on Friday, June 25th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, June 10th will be paid a dividend of $0.12 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, June 9th. This represents a $0.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.61%. This is a positive change from Victory Capital’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.09. Victory Capital’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 14.52%.

Get Victory Capital alerts:

A number of research firms have recently issued reports on VCTR. Bank of America upgraded shares of Victory Capital from an “underperform” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their price objective for the company from $24.00 to $32.00 in a research note on Thursday, April 15th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Victory Capital from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $24.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Saturday, January 30th. TheStreet upgraded shares of Victory Capital from a “d+” rating to a “c-” rating in a research note on Monday, February 8th. Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on shares of Victory Capital from $23.00 to $25.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 14th. Finally, B. Riley lifted their price target on shares of Victory Capital from $29.00 to $32.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 21st. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the stock. Victory Capital presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $25.14.

The company has a quick ratio of 0.65, a current ratio of 0.65 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.24. The business’s 50 day moving average is $27.24 and its 200-day moving average is $23.81. The firm has a market cap of $2.01 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.23, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.42 and a beta of 1.04.

Victory Capital (NASDAQ:VCTR) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 9th. The company reported $1.07 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.02 by $0.05. The firm had revenue of $200.39 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $196.47 million. Victory Capital had a net margin of 24.60% and a return on equity of 42.30%. As a group, equities analysts predict that Victory Capital Holdings, Inc. will post 3.63 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. BlackRock Inc. boosted its holdings in Victory Capital by 10.9% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 386,180 shares of the company’s stock worth $9,870,000 after purchasing an additional 38,004 shares during the period. IndexIQ Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Victory Capital in the first quarter worth $399,000. Quantitative Systematic Strategies LLC acquired a new position in Victory Capital in the first quarter worth $222,000. Alliancebernstein L.P. acquired a new position in Victory Capital in the first quarter worth $243,000. Finally, Wesbanco Bank Inc. acquired a new position in Victory Capital in the first quarter worth $1,169,000. 16.94% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Victory Capital (NASDAQ:VCTR)

Victory Capital Holdings, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an asset management company worldwide. It offers investment management, fund administration, fund compliance, fund transfer agent, and fund distribution services. The company provides specialized investment strategies to institutions, intermediaries, retirement platforms, and individual investors.

Further Reading: How to track put option volume

Receive News & Ratings for Victory Capital Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Victory Capital and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.