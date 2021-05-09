Bioventures 2014 L.P. Mpm Buys 125,759 Shares of Werewolf Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:HOWL) Stock

Werewolf Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:HOWL) major shareholder Bioventures 2014 L.P. Mpm purchased 125,759 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 4th. The shares were bought at an average price of $16.00 per share, with a total value of $2,012,144.00. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Major shareholders that own at least 10% of a company’s shares are required to disclose their sales and purchases with the SEC.

NASDAQ:HOWL opened at $14.25 on Friday. Werewolf Therapeutics, Inc. has a 12 month low of $13.03 and a 12 month high of $23.99.

About Werewolf Therapeutics

Werewolf Therapeutics, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, develops therapeutics engineered to stimulate the body's immune system for the treatment of cancer. It offers PREDATOR, a platform of protein engineering technology to design and engineer the future of immuno-oncology biotherapeutics for patients.

