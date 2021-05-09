State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D Has $5.47 Million Stake in Gentex Co. (NASDAQ:GNTX)

State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D raised its position in Gentex Co. (NASDAQ:GNTX) by 2.1% during the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 153,264 shares of the auto parts company’s stock after purchasing an additional 3,156 shares during the period. State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D owned 0.06% of Gentex worth $5,467,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of GNTX. Maj Invest Holding A S lifted its position in shares of Gentex by 52.8% in the 4th quarter. Maj Invest Holding A S now owns 7,192,307 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $244,036,000 after purchasing an additional 2,484,802 shares during the period. Norges Bank bought a new stake in shares of Gentex in the 4th quarter valued at $83,547,000. Morgan Stanley increased its stake in shares of Gentex by 161.1% in the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 1,718,450 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $58,308,000 after acquiring an additional 1,060,410 shares in the last quarter. PGGM Investments bought a new stake in shares of Gentex in the 4th quarter valued at $34,224,000. Finally, Sprucegrove Investment Management Ltd. increased its stake in shares of Gentex by 79.5% in the 4th quarter. Sprucegrove Investment Management Ltd. now owns 1,615,600 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $54,817,000 after acquiring an additional 715,300 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 81.53% of the company’s stock.

Shares of GNTX stock opened at $36.31 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $8.81 billion, a PE ratio of 29.76, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 7.13 and a beta of 1.15. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $35.58 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $34.20. Gentex Co. has a 12 month low of $23.11 and a 12 month high of $37.75.

Gentex (NASDAQ:GNTX) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 22nd. The auto parts company reported $0.46 EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.49 by ($0.03). The business had revenue of $483.70 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $498.37 million. Gentex had a net margin of 18.96% and a return on equity of 16.59%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 6.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.36 EPS. Research analysts anticipate that Gentex Co. will post 1.36 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, April 21st. Shareholders of record on Friday, April 9th were issued a dividend of $0.12 per share. This represents a $0.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.32%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, April 8th. Gentex’s dividend payout ratio is 28.92%.

Several research firms have recently weighed in on GNTX. Seaport Global Securities began coverage on shares of Gentex in a research note on Thursday, January 28th. They issued a “neutral” rating for the company. KeyCorp lifted their price objective on shares of Gentex from $39.00 to $43.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, January 25th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Gentex from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $36.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Wednesday, February 3rd. Finally, B. Riley lifted their price objective on shares of Gentex from $40.00 to $45.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, April 26th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the stock. Gentex has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $33.14.

In other Gentex news, Director Richard O. Schaum sold 5,440 shares of Gentex stock in a transaction on Wednesday, April 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $35.69, for a total transaction of $194,153.60. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 29,464 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,051,570.16. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, VP Matthew Chiodo sold 6,851 shares of Gentex stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of $35.66, for a total transaction of $244,306.66. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 42,366 shares of company stock worth $1,509,160 over the last ninety days. Insiders own 0.37% of the company’s stock.

Gentex Corp. is a technology company, which engages in the design, development, and manufacture and supply of digital vision, connected car, dimmable glass, and fire protection products. The firm operates through Automotive Products and Other segments. The Automotive Products segment operates in virtually all of the foregoing facilities.

