WPP’s (WPP) Hold Rating Reiterated at Berenberg Bank

Berenberg Bank reaffirmed their hold rating on shares of WPP (NYSE:WPP) in a research note published on Wednesday, The Fly reports.

Several other research firms also recently commented on WPP. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reiterated an overweight rating on shares of WPP in a report on Thursday, April 29th. BNP Paribas downgraded WPP from a neutral rating to an underperform rating in a report on Wednesday. Exane BNP Paribas cut WPP from a neutral rating to an underperform rating in a research report on Wednesday. Macquarie raised WPP from a neutral rating to an outperform rating in a research report on Monday, May 3rd. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reissued a buy rating on shares of WPP in a research report on Monday, March 1st. Five analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of Hold.

NYSE WPP opened at $69.54 on Wednesday. WPP has a one year low of $32.53 and a one year high of $69.71. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $65.94 and a 200 day moving average of $56.40. The company has a market capitalization of $16.96 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.94 and a beta of 1.40.

The business also recently disclosed a semi-annual dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 9th. Stockholders of record on Friday, June 11th will be given a dividend of $0.9777 per share. This is a boost from WPP’s previous semi-annual dividend of $0.66. This represents a dividend yield of 1%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, June 10th. WPP’s payout ratio is presently 26.05%.

Several hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of WPP. Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. lifted its position in shares of WPP by 6.4% during the 4th quarter. Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. now owns 23,931 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $1,294,000 after buying an additional 1,436 shares in the last quarter. Ritholtz Wealth Management lifted its position in shares of WPP by 16.7% during the 4th quarter. Ritholtz Wealth Management now owns 9,251 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $500,000 after buying an additional 1,322 shares in the last quarter. Mission Wealth Management LP purchased a new position in shares of WPP during the 4th quarter valued at about $225,000. FNY Investment Advisers LLC purchased a new position in shares of WPP during the 4th quarter valued at about $768,000. Finally, JustInvest LLC purchased a new position in shares of WPP during the 4th quarter valued at about $259,000. 3.83% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

WPP Company Profile

WPP plc, a creative transformation company, provides communications, experience, commerce, and technology services in North America, the United Kingdom, Western Continental Europe, Asia Pacific, Latin America, Africa, Middle East, and Central and Eastern Europe. The company operates through three segments: Global Integrated Agencies, Public Relations, and Specialist Agencies.

